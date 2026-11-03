Boca Raton Insulation Company Expands To Delray Beach, Boynton Beach And Parkland

Boca Raton contractor now offers blown-in and spray foam attic insulation, radiant barriers and free attic evaluations in three more South Florida cities.

- Peter HellwegeBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Spray Foam Insulation, a licensed and insured insulation contractor based in Boca Raton, has expanded its service area north into Delray Beach and Boynton Beach and west into Parkland. The company now offers its full range of attic insulation services to homeowners in all three cities, along with Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach.The expansion comes as hurricane season winds down and South Florida homeowners turn to their attics. Summer attic temperatures in the region regularly reach 130 to 150 degrees, and many older homes still have thin, settled or rodent-damaged insulation that falls well below the R-30 to R-38 range called for by the Florida Building Code for attics in this climate zone. The result is air conditioners that run nearly year-round and upstairs rooms that never fully cool down."Most of the homes we see were never brought up to today's standards, and owners are paying for it on every power bill," said a spokesperson for Superior Spray Foam Insulation. "The fix usually isn't complicated. We measure what's in the attic, tell people plainly what it needs, and do the work cleanly."Superior Spray Foam Insulation has built its reputation on attic insulation in Boca Raton, serving communities such as Boca Del Mar, Boca West, Boca Pointe, Whisper Walk, Century Village, University Park and East Boca Raton. The company specializes in two approaches:- Blown-in insulation in Boca Raton and the surrounding cities: loose-fill fiberglass or cellulose blown over the attic floor to fill gaps and reach full code depth. It is the most affordable way to upgrade an existing home and is often completed in a single day.- Spray foam insulation in Boca Raton for new construction, remodels, bonus rooms and roof decks: open-cell and closed-cell foam that seals out heat and humidity. Closed-cell foam also acts as a vapor retarder and adds racking strength, a benefit in a hurricane-prone region.The company also installs radiant barriers, which can reflect up to 97 percent of the sun's radiant heat and lower attic temperatures by 20 to 30 degrees, and provides air sealing, soundproofing insulation, commercial spray foam, and removal and replacement of old or contaminated insulation.Each new service area brings different housing. Delray Beach mixes historic and mid-century homes near Atlantic Avenue with large villa and 55-plus communities to the west. Boynton Beach ranges from older neighborhoods near the Boynton Inlet to country-club communities near Florida's Turnpike. Parkland, just across the county line in Broward, is known for large two-story homes with tile roofs and multiple air conditioning systems, where hot upstairs bedrooms and bonus rooms are a common complaint.Properly insulated and sealed homes in the region commonly see cooling costs drop by roughly 10 to 25 percent, depending on the home's starting point, roof type and air sealing. Insulation projects in the area generally run about $1.50 to $3.00 per square foot, depending on material, attic size and access.Every project begins with a free attic evaluation. Superior Spray Foam Insulation inspects insulation depth and R-value, checks for moisture, rodent damage and air leaks, and gives the homeowner a written recommendation on whether a top-up, a full replacement or spray foam makes the most sense. The company also works with condominium associations and HOAs, providing proof of insurance and scheduling around community rules.Superior Spray Foam Insulation is locally owned and operates from 5979 Bartram St in Boca Raton. Homeowners in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Parkland can schedule a free attic evaluation by calling (561) 783-5202 or visiting the company's website.About Superior Spray Foam InsulationSuperior Spray Foam Insulation is a licensed, insured and locally owned insulation contractor in Boca Raton, Florida. The company provides spray foam insulation, blown-in insulation, radiant barrier installation, air sealing, and insulation removal and replacement for residential and commercial properties across southern Palm Beach County and northern Broward County.

Peter Hellwege

Superior Spray Foam Insulation

+1 5617835202

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Boca Raton Insulation Company Expands to Delray Beach, Boynton Beach and Parkland News Provided By Premier Artificial Turf November 03, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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