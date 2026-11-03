Isoutsource Releases 2027 SMB IT Trends Report: AI Adoption Accelerates, Raising The Stakes For Governance & Resilience

2027 SMB IT Trends Released. Get your IT Strategy for 2027 planned out.

- Naveen RajkumarBOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ISOutsource, a business-first IT provider serving regulated and growth-oriented organizations, today announced the release of its 2027 SMB IT Trends Report: Technology Priorities, Readiness Gaps, and Planning Lessons for the Year Ahead.Based on survey responses from over 100 small and midsize business and technology leaders, the report examines how organizations are approaching AI, cybersecurity, governance, compliance, business continuity, and technology investment as they plan for 2027.The findings point to a significant shift in the SMB technology landscape. Organizations are no longer simply deciding which technologies to adopt. They are increasingly being challenged to govern, secure, integrate, and sustain technology environments that have expanded rapidly.Among surveyed organizations, approximately 71% report already using artificial intelligence, while 50.8% plan additional investment in AI and machine learning. At the same time, only about 22% report using a fully integrated approach to governance, risk, and compliance.That contrast became one of the report's defining findings: technology adoption is accelerating faster than governance maturity.Business continuity presents another important planning consideration. Approximately 69% of respondents report having a disaster recovery plan, yet only 12.3% identified Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery solutions as an investment or upgrade priority for the coming year. Approximately 17% of respondents also reported previously experiencing business data loss due to storage or backup failures or did not exist.The report does not interpret having a recovery plan as proof of recovery readiness. Instead, it encourages leadership teams to evaluate whether plans remain current, backups are recoverable, system dependencies are understood, and recovery procedures have been tested under realistic conditions.Key findings explored in the report include:- AI has moved from experimentation into business operations, with 71% of surveyed organizations already reporting AI use and more than half planning further AI and machine learning investment.- Governance maturity is developing more slowly than technology adoption, with only about one in five respondents reporting a fully integrated GRC approach.- Cybersecurity priorities are shifting toward data, compliance, and cloud protection, even as respondents report relatively strong confidence in their current cybersecurity preparedness.- Business continuity may be receiving less investment attention than other technology priorities, despite nearly one-third of respondents reporting they do not currently have a disaster recovery plan.Rather than presenting these findings as isolated technology trends, the 2027 SMB IT Trends Report connects them to a broader planning challenge: how organizations can pursue innovation without allowing governance, security, resilience, and organizational capacity to fall behind.The strongest technology plans for 2027 won't necessarily be the ones with the biggest technology investments. The leaders who succeed will be those who embed governance, accountability, and resilience into their Technology and AI strategy from the outset, not as an afterthought, but as a foundation for sustainable growth, said Naveen Rajkumar, President & CEO, ISOutsource.The report concludes with an executive planning checklist designed to help SMB leaders pressure-test AI readiness, cybersecurity maturity, recovery capabilities, governance visibility, and internal capacity before finalizing their 2027 technology roadmaps.The 2027 SMB IT Trends Report builds on ISOutsource's business-first approach to technology strategy and the insights developed from the company's 2026 IT Confidence Index series. While the IT Confidence Index examined how organizations can simplify, optimize, and protect their technology environments, the new research gives leaders a direct view into how surveyed SMB organizations are approaching the year ahead.The central message is straightforward: SMBs are not struggling to adopt technology. The next challenge is making sure their businesses can govern, secure, recover, and sustain what they adopt.Get the 2027 SMB IT Trends Report: Technology Priorities, Readiness Gaps, and Planning Lessons for the Year Ahead.

Kadambari Atri

ISOutsource

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ISOutsource Releases 2027 SMB IT Trends Report: AI Adoption Accelerates, Raising the Stakes for Governance & Resilience News Provided By ISOutsource November 03, 2026, 20:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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