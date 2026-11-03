Inspired By The 2012 Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting, Ek Onkar, One God Confronts A Tragedy That Shook America

Ek Onkar: One God, In Theaters November 13, 2026.

In Theaters November 13, 2026, in the US, Canada and UK, followed by releases in Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan and other territories: dates to follow.

- Kavi RazLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EK ONKAR: ONE GOD, a film by Kavi Raz.Kavi Raz Studios announces the theatrical release of Ek Onkar: One God, a powerful and emotionally compelling film inspired by a true tragedy that shook a community of Oak Creek, Wisconsin and exposed the devastating consequences of religious hatred and intolerance.INSPIRED BY A TRUE TRAGEDYInspired by the tragic events surrounding the 2012 Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting, Ek Onkar: One God brings to the screen a deeply disturbing story of innocent lives lost to hatred, and the extraordinary courage of a community determined not to surrender to fear.What begins as an ordinary day of prayer and devotion turns into an unimaginable nightmare when a man driven by prejudice and rage enters a Sikh temple and opens fire on innocent worshippers.A STORY THAT GOES BEYOND ONE COMMUNITYAlthough rooted in a tragedy involving the Sikh community, Ek Onkar: One God carries a universal message that transcends religion, nationality, race and cultural boundaries.The film confronts the painful reality of religious intolerance, prejudice and violence-issues that continue to affect communities throughout the world.At its heart, the film is not simply about the tragedy itself. It is about the innocent people whose lives were forever changed, the families left behind, and the courage required to confront hatred without abandoning humanity.The title Ek Onkar, meaning One God, reflects one of the most fundamental principles of Sikhism: the belief in one universal Creator and the equality of all human beings.It is a message that lies at the very heart of the film-that regardless of our faith, color, nationality or background, we are united by our shared humanity.KAVI RAZ: A FILM ABOUT HUMANITY, NOT JUST TRAGEDYFor writer and director Kavi Raz, Ek Onkar: One God represents more than a cinematic portrayal of a tragic event. It is an opportunity to confront the destructive consequences of hatred while honoring the human spirit.“Through this film, I wanted to explore not only the tragedy, but also the humanity that survives it. We may follow different faiths and traditions, but ultimately, we are all part of one human family.” said Kavi Raz.A FILM THAT ASKS THE WORLD TO REMEMBEREk Onkar: One God is a reminder that behind every act of hatred are real people-mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends and neighbours-whose lives and dreams are forever changed.ABOUT THE FILMTitle: EK ONKAR: ONE GODInspired by a True EventA Kavi Raz Studios ProductionA Film by Kavi RazStarring: Parampal Singh, Derek Casper, Jimmy Bacon, Jaspal Atwal, Laddie Sidhu, Demi Mann and Kavi Raz.Music: Neil Nayyar and Onkar MinhasWritten and Directed by: Kavi RazDistributed by: Kavi Raz Studios

Kavi Raz

Kavi Raz Studios

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Ek Onkar: One God, Official Trailer.

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Inspired by the 2012 Wisconsin Sikh Temple Shooting, Ek Onkar, One God Confronts a Tragedy That Shook America News Provided By Cpics November 03, 2026, 20:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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