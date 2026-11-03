Certik Reports $8 Million In Documented Crypto Security Losses Linked To The UAE
CertiK said startups in Abu Dhabi's Hub71 ecosystem can access discounted security services and its compliance platform through its role as a Hub71 vendor. The company also said it completed a proof-of-reserves verification for Gate Dubai in March, finding at least 100% reserve coverage for ten digital assets as of 31 December 2025. That finding covered the assets and date specified in the verification.
At a Dubai FinTech Summit briefing, CertiK chief business officer Jason Jiang argued that financial institutions need ongoing security checks and compliance controls as their digital asset operations grow. He pointed to the need to protect customer assets and manage risks after licensing.
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