Ram Temple Trust Sends Diwali Greetings, Gratitude Letters To Donors Via Whatsapp

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 4 (IANS) The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has begun sending Diwali greetings and letters of gratitude via WhatsApp to devotees who contributed to the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

In an official statement released on its social media account on Tuesday, the Trust clarified that these messages, along with attached PDF letters, are authentic and are being dispatched by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra itself.

The move comes after several devotees raised queries about the genuineness of the WhatsApp communications they received.

"Some devotees have sought clarification regarding the authenticity of these messages and the attached PDF letters. We confirm that these messages and letters are being sent by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra," the Trust said.

The letters of gratitude acknowledge the financial contributions made by individuals towards the historic temple project.

As part of the outreach, recipients have been invited to update their personal details through a secure official link provided in the letter.

Devotees can enter their name, address, mobile number and email address using the portal.

The Trust specifically cautioned that the genuine link begins with srjbtkshetra".

Any other website or link not matching this format should be treated with caution, officials indicated, to prevent potential misuse or phishing attempts during the festival season.

The initiative forms part of the Trust's broader effort to maintain direct communication with the millions of devotees and donors who supported the Ram Temple construction.

The temple, inaugurated in January 2024, has drawn unprecedented public participation, with contributions coming from across India and abroad.

By reaching out during Diwali, the Trust aims to express appreciation while also updating its donor database for future correspondence and records.

Officials said the exercise would help ensure that acknowledgements and updates reach the correct individuals.

Devotees who have received the messages have been advised to verify the link carefully before submitting any information.

The Trust reiterated that all genuine communications will originate from its authorised channels and will direct users only to the official donor portal.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra continues to oversee the ongoing development and management of the temple complex in Ayodhya, which remains one of the most significant religious and cultural projects in recent Indian history.