MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Canadian owned luxury automotive company Hils Automotive has secured a USD 15 million (approximately AED 55 million) investment from an undisclosed UAE based investor, marking a significant development as the company expands its presence in North Africa. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement was signed in Dubai following negotiations involving Hils Automotive's President and Chief Executive Officer, Anis A., and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Adam Abidi, both of whom contributed to securing the transaction.

The investment follows the company's recent establishment of its first North African location in Tunis, Tunisia, with a second location planned in Tangier, Morocco, by the end of December 2026.

The funding is intended to strengthen the company's operational capabilities, international vehicle sourcing activities, and commercial partnerships. Operations in Tunisia and Morocco will be overseen by Adam Abidi in coordination with Hils Automotive's international network.

When asked about his outlook on the region's economic prospects, Abidi commented:

The statement reflects Abidi's expectations for the region as Hils Automotive continues developing its presence across North African markets.