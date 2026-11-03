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Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Shared Footage From The Shimmering Symbols Exhibition (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-11-03 03:16:15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has shared footage from the "Glimmering Symbols" exhibition at the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex on her official Instagram page.

The footage:

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Trend News Agency

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