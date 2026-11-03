Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Shared Footage From The Shimmering Symbols Exhibition (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has shared footage from the "Glimmering Symbols" exhibition at the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex on her official Instagram page.
The footage:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment