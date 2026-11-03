Senestech Expands E-Commerce Reach Through Walmart Fulfillment Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhanced convenience and nationwide fulfillment support SenesTech's growing ecommerce business

SURPRISE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), an innovator in rodent birth control, today announced that its Evolve® products are now available through Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), expanding the Company's fulfillment capabilities on Walmart.com and supporting the continued growth of its ecommerce business.

SenesTech has sold its products through Walmart Marketplace since December 2024, with orders previously shipped directly by the Company. Through WFS, customers now benefit from faster delivery, around-the-clock order processing and shipping seven days a week, making it easier and more convenient to purchase Evolve.

Walmart.com's extensive reach and nationwide fulfillment network provide SenesTech with an opportunity to increase product visibility and reach more consumers. WFS also reduces the Company's direct fulfillment responsibilities and lowers fulfillment costs as sales grow.

The transition is already contributing to increased sales on Walmart.com, building on the continued growth of SenesTech's ecommerce business.

“Reducing friction for online consumers and getting products to their doors faster are key to growing our ecommerce business,” said Michael Edell, President and Chief Executive Officer of SenesTech.“Walmart Fulfillment Services helps us do both while lowering our fulfillment costs and supporting continued growth.”

“Ecommerce has grown significantly over the past several quarters and remains a key part of our growth strategy,” Edell continued.“Expanding our capabilities on Walmart.com gives us another way to reach new customers, encourage repeat purchases and make sustainable rodent control more accessible.”

Evolve products provide an innovative approach to rodent population management by targeting reproduction rather than relying on conventional lethal rodenticides. Formulated with ingredients designated by the EPA as minimum risk, Evolve products offer consumers and professionals a sustainable tool for managing rodent populations.

About SenesTech

SenesTech is the leader in rodent birth control and sustainable rodent population management, with a mission to support a healthier environment through the responsible management of animal pest populations. The Company's Evolve® and ContraPest® fertility control solutions, along with its assessment and monitoring services, target reproduction to help reduce rodent populations. SenesTech serves consumer and professional markets with proven approaches that can be used independently or as part of an integrated pest management (IPM) program.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include statements regarding anticipated benefits of Walmart Fulfillment Services, potential improvements in customer convenience, product accessibility, fulfillment efficiency and scalability, and expectations for continued e-commerce growth. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include the Company's ability to realize expected benefits from its e-commerce and distribution strategies, to gain customer acceptance and to sustain growth. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under“Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, SenesTech undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investor: Robert Blum, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700,...

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143