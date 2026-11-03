HII Successfully Completes Builder's Trials On Harrisburg (LPD 30)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PASCAGOULA, Miss., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division completed a successful builder's sea trials Saturday for the first Flight II ship in the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock program, Harrisburg (LPD 30). During the multi-day sea trials, Ingalls shipbuilders conducted a full suite of tests to verify the ship's propulsion, steering, ship-control systems, communications, mission systems, and combat systems integration.

“This successful sea trials is a critical step toward delivering this ship to the fleet and a testament to the quality of our shipbuilders' work” said Stephen Janowski, Ingalls Shipbuilding amphibious ship program manager.“LPD 30 will provide the Navy and the Marine Corps with enhanced capability for generations, and we are proud to see the ship progressing so strongly toward delivery.”

LPD 30 returned to the shipyard with major test objectives met and will now prepare for future acceptance trials and delivery to the U.S. Navy, which is expected later this year.

Ingalls is the sole provider of San Antonio-class ships and has delivered LPDs 17 through 29 to date. Currently, Ingalls has three Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30), Pittsburgh (LPD 31) and Philadelphia (LPD 32). Additionally, Ingalls is in the early procurement and planning phase for Travis Manion (LPD 33), LPD 34 and LPD 35.









Photos and a video accompanying this release are available at: .

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HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at