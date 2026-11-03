Purevoltage Hosting Pre-Black Friday Dedicated Server Sale Featuring AMD Ryzen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMD Ryzen 9 servers in New York City from $200 a month and Intel Xeon servers from $60 a month through Nov. 25, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to follow Nov. 26–30

New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureVoltage Hosting, an independent infrastructure provider that operates its own network (AS26548), has opened its Pre-Black Friday Dedicated Server Sale, running Nov. 1 through Nov. 25, 2026. The sale features three dedicated server configurations: an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X server in New York City at $200 per month and two Intel Xeon servers at $60 and $70 per month. A separate Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale follows from Nov. 26 to Nov. 30.

Featured dedicated servers



AMD Ryzen 9 9950X – $200 per month (limited quantity). 16 cores and 32 threads on AMD's Zen 5 architecture, 64 GB of DDR5 memory and two 1 TB NVMe SSDs, deployed in New York City.

Intel Xeon E5-2699 v3 – $70 per month (limited quantity). 18 cores and 36 threads, 64 GB of DDR4 memory, a 1 TB SSD and a 1 Gbps uplink. Intel Xeon E5-2670 v3 – $60 per month (limited quantity). 12 cores and 24 threads, 64 GB of DDR4 memory, a 1 TB SSD and a 1 Gbps uplink.

The Ryzen 9 9950X server suits workloads that depend on fast single-core performance and NVMe storage, such as game servers, databases, build pipelines and high-traffic web applications. The two Xeon servers offer high core counts at entry-level prices for virtualization, development and staging environments, backups and multi-site web hosting.

Every server runs on PureVoltage's own network, which reports 25 Tbps of capacity across 27 data center locations and includes always-on DDoS protection. New York is the company's largest footprint: in July 2025, PureVoltage added 96 racks and 500 kW of power at Telehouse's Staten Island campus and raised its connection to the New York International Internet Exchange (NYIIX) to more than 800 Gbps.

The Pre-Black Friday deals are available to order now at purevoltage.com/black-friday-sale. The configurations are limited in quantity. Customers can also reach the sales team through live chat on purevoltage.com

About PureVoltage Hosting

About PureVoltage Hosting PureVoltage Hosting is a premier infrastructure provider delivering enterprise-grade performance, availability and security across Dedicated Servers, Bare Metal, Colocation and our scalable BOLT VPS services. Backed by Tier III-certified data centers in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and around the globe, we combine AI-optimized hardware for training and inference workloads with redundant power paths, carrier-neutral connectivity and rigorous compliance (SOC 2, ISO 27001) to guarantee maximum uptime and full data sovereignty. With fast provisioning, transparent pricing and customizable solutions, PureVoltage Hosting powers everything from mission-critical global deployments to burst-ready cloud resources, ensuring your workloads stay online, secure and future-proofed at every stage of growth.

Press Inquiries

PureVoltage Media Relations

press [at] purevoltage.com

