EIMA 2026 Draws Brazilian Manufacturers As Agricultural Machinery Exports To Europe Rise 13%

Photograph of the entrance to EIMA International, an international trade fair for agricultural machinery and equipment, with visitors walking toward the event's exhibition halls. Above the entrance, a sign displays the fair's visual identity and the phras

With exports totaling US$84 million in first-half sales, Brazilian industry seeks supply contracts for technologies developed in Brazil

BOLOGNA, ITALY, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a 13% increase in agricultural machinery and equipment exports to Europe in the first half of 2026, with export sales totaling US$84 million, Brazilian manufacturers are seeking new distribution channels and supply contracts across the continent. To advance these negotiations, the companies will participate in EIMA International 2026, which will take place November 10–14 in Bologna, Italy.Through Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program developed by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) to promote machinery and equipment exports, Globus, Guarany, Indústrias Colombo, Magnojet, J.Assy, and Multibelt will attend the trade show to expand their business in Europe. The Brazilian delegation's commercial objectives include securing new distributors and strengthening relationships with local partners.With technologies developed by their own engineering teams, all participating companies will showcase solutions for agricultural mechanization and components designed for international equipment manufacturers. Four of them will present precision agriculture technologies, including sensors, embedded electronics and input application control systems, a segment in which productivity, technological compatibility and the need to reduce waste influence purchasing decisions.According to Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director of Foreign Trade at ABIMAQ, European demand for automation and precision agriculture is creating opportunities for Brazilian suppliers, particularly those capable of meeting the technical specifications required by buyers across the continent."Supplying technology to European manufacturers is attractive because it allows our companies to negotiate industrial contracts with greater continuity and predictability," Gomes said.European marketsAmong the leading European destinations for Brazilian agricultural machinery and equipment, Ukraine accounted for the largest purchases in the first half of 2026, totaling US$18.1 million, followed by Belgium (US$14.3 million), Russia (US$14 million), Germany (US$9.2 million) and Turkey (US$7.2 million). Together, these five markets represented approximately 75% of the sector's exports to the continent during the period.Despite this concentration of export revenues, growth rates varied among the main destinations. Russia's imports of Brazilian products increased 52% compared with the first half of 2025, while Germany and Belgium recorded increases of 50% and 23%, respectively. Italy, the host country of EIMA, imported US$3.5 million, up 74%, while Spain recorded imports totaling US$2.9 million, an increase of 236%, although from a smaller base.In Eastern Europe, Poland purchased approximately US$4 million worth of Brazilian equipment, followed by Hungary (US$725,000), Slovakia (US$244,000) and Bulgaria (US$125,000). The Polish market, for example, already imports bean harvesters manufactured by Colombo, a company with more than 50 years of experience, sales in more than 60 countries, and operations in the United States and Argentina. Multibelt, meanwhile, sells its products in 13 countries across six continents.According to Gomes, the experience gained through these operations could facilitate expansion into other European markets. She notes that countries with lower import volumes also offer opportunities for specialized manufacturers, particularly when distributors are able to meet the specific needs of local farmers.EIMA provides access to potential business partners by bringing together buyers from different markets. In its 2024 edition, the trade show attracted morethan 300,000 visitors and 400 international delegations in its 2024 edition. The trade show brings together representatives from different agricultural markets, including distributors and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) interested in purchasing machinery and industrial components.Precision agricultureElectronic system compatibility and the control of agricultural operations are among the technological themes of the 2026 edition. At the Brazil Pavilion at EIMA, J.Assy will showcase its Visum Seeder RF wireless sensor, developed in São Paulo, with a battery life up to 4,000 hours. Globus will present its HMI NEO X interface, compatible with CAN Bus and ISOBUS communication protocols.These technologies address demand for process monitoring and communication between equipment, particularly in operations requiring the integration of components from different manufacturers.In crop spraying, controlling pesticide drift is among the technical and environmental requirements faced by suppliers seeking to enter the European market. Magnojet will present spray nozzles designed to reduce drift and enable targeted spraying, with some models in the final stages of certification by Germany's Julius Kühn Institute (JKI).Among solutions incorporating renewable raw materials, Guarany will showcase products from its Katu Line, manufactured using sugarcane-based green polyethylene. The company will also present equipment for wildfire suppression and environmental health applications, extending beyond agricultural mechanization.Selling machinery and components in Europe also requires compliance with specific safety, quality and technical compatibility standards. Among the certifications and regulatory requirements cited by the manufacturers are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, CE marking, ECE R10 approval and compliance with the RoHS Directive, depending on the products and processes involved.According to Gomes, meeting these requirements influences supplier selection by European distributors and equipment manufacturers, particularly when contracts involve components that will be incorporated into machinery produced in the region. She believes that combining technological development with compliance with local regulations can support long-term commercial relationships."At EIMA, we want to demonstrate to European buyers that Brazilian industry has developed its own technologies to meet demands for efficient input application, automation and equipment integration," Gomes concluded.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies' access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) represents Brazil's machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.ABOUT APEXBRASILThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

Rafaela Tavares Kawasaki

Smartcom

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EIMA 2026 draws Brazilian manufacturers as agricultural machinery exports to Europe rise 13% News Provided By Smartcom Inteligência em Comunicação November 03, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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