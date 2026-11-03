Keynote Speaker And Author, Dennis Cummins Launches Salestalk Consulting To Help Organizations Improve Sales Performance

Dr. Dennis Cummins, CSP - Founder & CEO of SalesTalk Consulting, Keynote Speaker and Sales Communication Expert.

SalesTalk Consulting - Sales communication training, leadership development, and corporate keynote speaking.

New brand brings together corporate keynote speaking, sales communication training, and leadership development under the Connect → Convey → ConvertTM framework.

- Dr. Dennis Cummins, Founder & CEO, SalesTalk ConsultingSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Dennis Cummins, an international keynote speaker, Certified Speaking Professional (CSP), and bestselling author of Invitational Selling, has announced the launch of SalesTalk Consulting, a consulting and training brand focused on helping organizations strengthen sales performance, improve leadership communication, and turn everyday conversations into measurable business results.SalesTalk Consulting represents the next chapter of Pro Speaker Academy, bringing more than 25 years of speaking, training, and consulting expertise under a brand that more clearly reflects its focus on sales communication and business performance.The company serves corporate sales teams, business leaders, professional service firms, and organizations seeking practical strategies to improve how their people connect with customers, communicate value, and influence decisions.“Sales isn't about convincing people to buy something they don't want. It's about creating conversations that help people recognize the value of what you offer and confidently decide to move forward. That's the philosophy behind SalesTalk Consulting,” said Cummins, founder and CEO of SalesTalk Consulting.A Practical Approach to Sales and Leadership CommunicationAt the center of the company's approach is Connect → Convey → ConvertTM, a communication framework designed to help professionals build trust, communicate value with clarity, and inspire confident decisions without relying on high-pressure sales tactics.The methodology also draws on the principles of Cummins' bestselling book, Invitational Selling, which challenges conventional approaches to persuasion and emphasizes conversations that encourage engagement rather than resistance.SalesTalk Consulting offers a range of programs and services, including corporate keynote presentations, national sales kickoff programs, sales communication training, leadership development, executive communication consulting, and presentation-based client acquisition training.Experience That Spans Industries and BordersCummins has delivered more than 12,000 hours of live training and worked with audiences in more than 50 countries. His experience includes corporate sales organizations, professional associations, business owners, executives, and professional service providers.As a Certified Speaking Professional, Cummins holds a designation awarded by the National Speakers Association in recognition of professional speaking experience and achievement.He is also co-founder of the C-Suite Network Corporate Speakers Council, an initiative connecting business leaders and professional speakers around the value of effective communication.“Better sales performance begins long before someone asks for the business. It begins with the quality of the conversation. When people communicate with greater clarity, confidence, and credibility, they create stronger relationships and better opportunities for everyone involved,” Cummins added.About SalesTalk ConsultingSalesTalk Consulting is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based sales communication and leadership development brand founded by keynote speaker, consultant, and bestselling author Dr. Dennis Cummins.The company helps organizations improve sales performance, strengthen leadership communication, and achieve measurable business results through keynote speaking, training, coaching, and consulting.Guided by the philosophy of creating conversations that drive results, SalesTalk Consulting helps organizations turn stronger communication into stronger business performance.For more information, visit .Media ContactSalesTalk ConsultingDennis Cummins, Founder & CEOWebsite:

Dennis Cummins

SalesTalk Consultung

+ +1 800-477-6122

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Keynote Speaker and Author, Dennis Cummins Launches SalesTalk Consulting to Help Organizations Improve Sales Performance News Provided By Pro Speaker Academy November 03, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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