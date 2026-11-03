Ringq Unveils Major Platform Upgrade With Native Mobile Apps, Enhanced Reliability, And Smarter Business Communications

The new RingQ brings its cloud phone platform to desktop and mobile, with native apps for iPhone and Android and dedicated apps for Windows and Mac.

RingQ introduces native apps, smarter call management, and enhanced reliability in its redesigned communications platform

- Manikandan Chockalingam, CEO, RingQ Ltd.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RingQ, a cloud PBX and contact center platform, today announced its most significant platform upgrade to date, introducing a redesigned interface, fully native mobile applications, dedicated desktop apps, and modernized communications infrastructure. The update is now rolling out to RingQ customers.

The latest release marks a significant step in RingQ's mission to simplify business communications while delivering the reliability, flexibility, and performance organizations expect from critical communications infrastructure.

The redesigned RingQ interface offers faster navigation, streamlined workflows, and more intuitive system management. Frequently used settings are organized around administrator needs, while built-in guidance helps users understand configuration options before making changes. These improvements make everyday operations simpler for both technical administrators and business users.

RingQ's new native applications for iOS and Android deliver a seamless business calling experience across mobile devices. Incoming calls can ring even when the application is closed or the device is locked, while outgoing calls maintain the user's business caller identity. Built-in call-quality feedback enables employees to report issues directly from the application, helping organizations identify and address communication problems.

Dedicated applications for Windows and macOS extend these capabilities to desktop environments, allowing employees to manage calls and digital communications without traditional desk phones. RingQ also supports 20 languages across its web and mobile experiences, making the platform accessible to diverse teams.

Beyond the redesigned interface, RingQ has rebuilt its core call services architecture to strengthen reliability, security, and operational resilience. Independent service monitoring and recovery capabilities help reduce disruptions, while comprehensive audit logs provide administrators with greater visibility into system activity. Encrypted communications, verified software updates, and guided configuration procedures further support secure and dependable operations.

The release introduces enhanced call tracking that allows businesses to follow customer interactions from the initial incoming call through IVR navigation, queue routing, and final resolution. Administrators can review caller selections, routing decisions, and call handling activity to better understand customer journeys and optimize communication workflows.

Improved queue analytics provide consistent information across dashboards, CSV exports, and scheduled reports. An expanded call journal, customizable CRM integrations, and support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) allow authorized AI assistants and support teams to securely retrieve relevant call information, improving operational visibility and efficiency.

RingQ has also expanded its call management capabilities with flexible business-hour scheduling, multiple daily operating windows, and configurable breaks for extensions, IVRs, and call queues. Enhanced parallel ringing allows desk phones and mobile devices to ring simultaneously, automatically stopping other devices once a call is answered.

Businesses using supported Yealink, Snom, Fanvil, and Grandstream desk phones can manage device configurations directly through the RingQ dashboard, including speed dials, Busy Lamp Field settings, and supported zero-touch provisioning.

The platform also brings together voice calling, chat, SMS, eFax, video meetings, and AI-assisted communications tools in one integrated environment. RingQ's AI-powered receptionist can answer incoming calls, assist callers, and transfer conversations to appropriate team members, helping businesses manage customer interactions more efficiently.

With cloud-hosted, on-premises, and self-hosted deployment options, RingQ gives organizations the flexibility to select communications infrastructure that aligns with their operational requirements. Businesses can start with essential phone capabilities and expand into advanced contact center and omnichannel communications as their needs evolve.

The latest RingQ release is available now, with updates rolling out to existing customers. Mobile applications are available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. New customers can start a free trial or schedule a personalized demonstration at .

About RingQ

RingQ is a unified cloud PBX and contact center platform integrating business calling, chat, SMS, eFax, meetings, and AI-assisted communications tools. Available through cloud-hosted, on-premises, and self-hosted deployment models, RingQ serves businesses through direct and partner channels. RingQ holds ISO 27001:2022 certification, reflecting its commitment to information security management.

Learn more at .

Manikandan Chockalingam

RingQ Ltd

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RingQ Unveils Major Platform Upgrade with Native Mobile Apps, Enhanced Reliability, and Smarter Business Communications News Provided By RingQ Ltd November 03, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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