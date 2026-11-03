The Southern-born brand grows its Southeast footprint, bringing Blue Ridge Mountain spring water to more shoppers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FREE BIRD Southern Spring Water is expanding its retail presence with a launch at Ingles Markets, bringing its signature canned water to more shoppers across the Southeast.Sourced from Georgia's Blue Ridge Mountains and packaged in recyclable aluminum cans, FREE BIRD offers a fresh take on everyday hydration. With still and sparkling options and a personality rooted in America with a dash of southern charm, the brand is building a place for itself in grocery carts, backyard coolers and weekend plans.The Ingles launch marks another step in FREE BIRD's regional growth, connecting the brand with shoppers in the communities that helped inspire it.“Ingles feels like home territory for FREE BIRD,” said Jay Williams, Founder of FREE BIRD.“We're building this brand around the people and places that make America special. We're excited to bring FREE BIRD to Ingles shoppers and become part of their everyday routines, from the weekly grocery run to a weekend on the lake.”For FREE BIRD, the expansion is an opportunity to introduce more consumers to spring water in a format designed to fit wherever the day takes them. Its aluminum packaging and recognizable branding give shoppers a distinctive option in the water aisle. As FREE BIRD continues to grow across the Southeast, the brand remains focused on a straightforward promise: quality spring water, a cold can and an invitation to live a little more freely.

Peyton Smith

Free Bird

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FREE BIRD Southern Spring Water Lands at Ingles Markets News Provided By Free Bird November 03, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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