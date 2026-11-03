R.M. Almonte Publishing Announces November 5 Funding Deadline For Canadian World Record Book Tour

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Despite selling 246 books during the current campaign, delayed publishing revenue and immediate travel expenses have created a $5,000 funding shortfall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R.M. Almonte Publishing LLC announced today that its ongoing Canadian bookstore tour faces an immediate financial challenge, with $5,000 USD needed by November 5, 2026, to support the next stage of the international campaign.The company has launched a GoFundMe fundraising initiative to address the short-term funding requirement while author R.M. Almonte continues pursuing two additional world records.The fundraising campaign is available at:href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">gofund/954e63c04Book Sales and Delayed Publishing RevenueSince beginning the Canadian campaign on October 2, 2026, Almonte has completed 18 Canadian bookstore appearances across five provinces.The current campaign has generated 246 book sales, including an additional appearance in Maine.However, the company reports that revenue generated through bookstore sales is not immediately available to finance ongoing operations.Under its existing publishing and distribution arrangements, some payments can take approximately 120 to 180 days to reach the publishing company, depending on retailer payment schedules, distributor processing, and applicable returns.The company also reports outstanding revenue from earlier bookstore appearances.This delay creates a financial challenge for an independent publishing operation conducting an extended international tour.While bookstore sales generate revenue, transportation, lodging, fuel, and other operating expenses must be paid as they occur.Immediate Funding RequirementAccording to R.M. Almonte Publishing, the company requires approximately $5,000 USD by November 5 to address immediate expenses associated with continuing the tour.The requested amount represents short-term financial assistance rather than the complete operating budget for the international campaign.The company is simultaneously pursuing longer-term financial partnerships and other funding opportunities.Without additional financial resources, the company may need to adjust or interrupt its planned bookstore schedule.Previous World Records and Current CampaignAlmonte previously completed a bookstore campaign across all 50 United States within 192 days, establishing two world records through his bookstore appearances.His earlier American campaign generated approximately 1,200 book sales.The current international campaign includes 89 planned Canadian bookstore appearances, with additional appearances scheduled in the United States.The campaign is expected to continue into May 2027.The author is pursuing two additional world records through the international initiative.GoFundMe CampaignR.M. Almonte Publishing has established a crowdfunding campaign titled My Canada Book Signing Record Journey to help address the immediate financial requirement.Fundraising goal for the immediate deadline: $5,000 USDDeadline: November 5, 2026Campaign:The company states that contributions will support immediate travel and operating expenses associated with continuing the bookstore tour.About R.M. Almonte Publishing LLCR.M. Almonte Publishing LLC is an independent publishing company specializing in metaphysical science fiction and related literary works.Founded by author R.M. Almonte, the company organizes bookstore appearances and international literary campaigns connecting readers directly with independent literature.

Samuel Hamodey

R.M. Almonte Publishing

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R.M. Almonte Publishing Announces November 5 Funding Deadline for Canadian World Record Book Tour News Provided By R.M. Almonte Publishing November 03, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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