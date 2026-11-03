Tells To Attend HLTH USA 2026 To Discuss Healthcare SMS

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Tells - AI-Powered SMS, RCS and Voice Messaging Platform

Tells will join healthcare innovators in Las Vegas to discuss permission-based SMS reminders, administrative follow-up and human handoff.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an enterprise SMS and RCS messaging provider, today announced that its team will attend HLTH USA 2026, taking place November 15-18 at The Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas. The company will discuss permission-based SMS for administrative communications, including reminders, follow-up and connections to human support.

HLTH USA brings together healthcare providers, technology companies, employers, payers, investors, startups and other organizations working on healthcare innovation. Its published program includes areas focused on artificial intelligence, diagnostics, workforce health and emerging technology. The event offers an opportunity to examine the practical communication systems behind those conversations.

For healthcare teams, administrative messages can be part of a larger service journey. Someone may need a reminder, a secure destination for completing a form or help reaching the right staff member. The communication should make the next step understandable without assuming that an ordinary text message is an appropriate place for sensitive health information.

Tells offers enterprise SMS and RCS messaging, a REST API, webhooks and CRM integrations. These capabilities give teams options for connecting messaging to their own business systems and routing conversations to staff. Discussion areas include which system events should trigger a message, how recipient preferences are respected and how responses reach a person who can help.

Potential administrative workflows include appointment reminders, follow-up directing a recipient back to an approved destination, and internal operational notifications. Each requires review of the intended audience, the permission supporting the message and the information included. Teams should also determine when a workflow must use a different channel or a secure authenticated service.

Evaluating a messaging integration involves more than selecting a send schedule. Organizations should review their privacy and security requirements, the provider's contractual terms, the actual data flow, and applicable healthcare and messaging obligations before deployment. A general messaging capability is not, by itself, evidence that a particular healthcare workflow or sensitive-data use is appropriate.

"Administrative messages should make the next step clear without putting sensitive information into a text," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

Tells invites HLTH USA attendees to discuss their SMS integration and administrative follow-up requirements before and during the event. To learn more or request a demo, visit . Official event and registration information is available at .

About Tells

Tells provides enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Its services support business messaging and follow-up workflows.

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Tells to Attend HLTH USA 2026 to Discuss Healthcare SMS News Provided By Tells November 03, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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