Tells To Attend Service World Expo 2026 To Discuss Contractor SMS

Tells enterprise SMS messaging illustration.

Tells - AI-Powered SMS, RCS and Voice Messaging Platform

Tells will join home-service contractors in Las Vegas to discuss SMS quote follow-up, appointment reminders and CRM-connected communications.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an enterprise SMS and RCS messaging provider, today announced that its team will attend Service World Expo 2026, taking place November 9-11 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The company will discuss permission-based SMS follow-up for residential HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other home-service businesses.

Service World Expo brings together contractors for education, networking and technology evaluation. For service teams attending the event, customer communication is a practical subject to examine alongside dispatch, scheduling and customer relationship management. An inquiry, estimate or service appointment often involves several handoffs before the work is complete.

Tells offers enterprise SMS and RCS messaging, a REST API, webhooks and CRM integrations. These capabilities give contractors options for connecting messaging to the business systems they already use, rather than treating every conversation as a separate channel. Teams can evaluate where a message should be triggered, how replies return to staff and when a person should take over.

Common discussion areas include acknowledging an incoming quote request, following up on an outstanding estimate, reminding a customer about an appointment and checking in after a completed service visit. A useful message explains the next step and provides a clear way to ask a question or reach the appropriate team member. It should not suggest that an appointment is confirmed when the scheduling system has not confirmed it.

Integration requirements matter as much as the message itself. Contractors can review which CRM events are reliable enough to trigger a send, how schedule changes stop outdated reminders and which staff members are responsible for replies. Delivery events, opt-out requests and conversation handoffs should be connected to the team's operating process, not left in an unattended inbox.

Permission and recipient preferences are also part of that design. Businesses should maintain appropriate consent records, distinguish service communications from marketing, respect suppression and opt-out requirements, and avoid collecting sensitive information through an ordinary text conversation. Those decisions depend on the business and the specific workflow.

"Good follow-up makes the next step clear and gives customers an easy way to reach the right person," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

Tells invites Service World Expo attendees to discuss their SMS integration and customer follow-up requirements. To learn more or request a demo, visit . Official event details are available at .

About Tells

Tells provides enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Its services support business messaging and follow-up workflows.

###

Silas

Tells

6577775352

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tells to Attend Service World Expo 2026 to Discuss Contractor SMS News Provided By Tells November 03, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.