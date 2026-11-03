Redfin And Element Moving & Storage Find The Typical Dallas Fort Worth Move Is About 13 Miles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National headlines often describe Dallas-Fort Worth as a magnet for people leaving the coasts. A Redfin analysis of Dallas moving trends, built using data from Element Moving & Storage, a Dallas moving company founded in 2010, shows that most moves in the region are much shorter.Redfin paired its own home search data with 1,445 moving quote requests that Element received through August 31, 2026. Among those requests:The median distance for a move that crossed a ZIP code was 13.3 miles.21.3% were moves within the same ZIP code.88.5% stayed inside Texas.Redfin's search data points the same way. From April through June 2026, 82% of Dallas homebuyers searched for homes within the metro. Only 3% of incoming searches came from outside the region.The average distance in Element's requests was 148.4 miles, but a small number of cross-country moves pull that figure up. The 13.3-mile median is closer to what a typical North Texas household is planning: a move across town or to the next suburb, often a few exits down US 75, I-635, or the Dallas North Tollway.A short move still takes planning. Local moves in Dallas-Fort Worth are usually priced by the hour, and the size of the crew rather than by the mile, so the size of the home, stairs and elevators, building rules and traffic at both addresses shape the cost more than the distance does. Element handles local moves across Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as long-distance moves for the households that do leave the region.Redfin's article, "Dallas Moving Trends: Why Many Residents Are Staying Local in 2026," was published on October 13, 2026, and includes the full findings and a guide to planning a short-distance move.About the data: Element's figures are based on 1,445 moving quote requests received through August 31, 2026. They reflect one company's customer inquiries, not completed moves or all relocations across Dallas-Fort Worth. Redfin's search figures reflect home search activity from April through June 2026, not completed moves.Element Moving & Storage operates under USDOT 2038052, MC 715198 and TXDMV 006519926c.About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is a Dallas moving and storage company founded in 2010 by Elle Nesher and Lee Haviv. The company provides local, long-distance, and international moving, packing and unpacking, storage, vehicle transport, trade show moving, specialty crating, furniture delivery and receiving, and fine art, antique, and piano moving throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Its headquarters is at 12011 Denton Dr, Dallas, TX 75234, and its Preston Center location is at 5956 Sherry Ln, Suite 2043, Dallas, TX 75225.Media ContactElle Nesher, Co-Owner Element Moving & Storage 12011 Denton Dr, Dallas, TX 75234 (972) 805-0988...

Elle Nesher

Element Moving & Storage

+1 972 805 0988

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Redfin and Element Moving & Storage Find the Typical Dallas Fort Worth Move Is About 13 Miles News Provided By Rotate Digital November 03, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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