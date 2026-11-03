AORN Outlines 3 Ways Perioperative Nurses Can Integrate AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AORN, the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, has released practical guidance for perioperative nurses on thoughtfully integrating artificial intelligence into clinical practice, authored by Zach Swartz, MHI, BSN, RN, EBP-C, CNOR, perioperative practice specialist and lead author of the new AORN Guideline for Integration of Artificial Intelligence.Across many perioperative settings, AI has already become an important tool for clinical decision support. AI-enabled technologies are embedded in electronic health records and ambient listening documentation tools, and they streamline data entry while reducing administrative burden.Perioperative Nurses Play a Central Role in AI AdoptionPerioperative nurses are key to responsible AI integration, interpreting information, advocating for safe use, and maintaining a human-centered focus of care as these tools become more embedded in clinical workflows.3 Practices Guide Thoughtful AI IntegrationAORN outlines three practical approaches for perioperative nurses in the new guideline on AI integration:- Building curiosity and ongoing education around how AI is used in documentation, scheduling, and clinical decision support.- Maintaining healthy skepticism by treating AI as a support tool rather than a replacement for clinical judgment.- Engaging early with interdisciplinary teams evaluating or implementing new AI technologies.AI Applications Expand Across Perioperative CareAI innovations are advancing across several areas of perioperative care. Smart surgical platforms are incorporating predictive analytics into anesthesia machines for physiologic monitoring, and instrument tracking systems are using computer vision to improve accuracy in counts and sterile processing workflows. AI-driven imaging and intraoperative guidance algorithms are identifying patterns to highlight anatomical structures and surface potential risks in real time, while AI-connected OR ecosystems integrate data across multiple devices to support situational awareness.The full evidence base for integrating AI into perioperative practice is available in the new AORN Guideline for Integration of Artificial Intelligence.About AORNThe Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) represents the interests of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based resources, continuing education, and advocacy to advance surgical care. AORN is committed to empowering nurses to transform patient experiences before, during, and after surgery.

Christian Czerwinski

AORN

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AORN Outlines 3 Ways Perioperative Nurses Can Integrate AI News Provided By AORN November 03, 2026, 20:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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