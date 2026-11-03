Asian Stock Markets Decline As Technology Sector Weakness And US Midterm Uncertainty Weigh On Investors

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Asian equity markets moved lower on Tuesday as investors responded to continued weakness in technology shares, concerns about artificial intelligence investment returns and uncertainty surrounding the United States midterm elections. The decline extended a difficult period for several regional markets, with technology-heavy exchanges experiencing some of the largest losses as investors reassessed valuations and corporate spending plans.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan declined during the session, reflecting broad pressure across regional equities. South Korean and Taiwanese shares experienced particularly significant losses, bringing both markets closer to correction territory. The weakness followed losses on Wall Street, where technology companies remained under pressure despite gains across several other sectors.

Technology Stocks Lead Regional Declines

South Korea and Taiwan were particularly exposed to the latest market weakness because of their significant technology and semiconductor industries. Both economies are closely connected to global electronics manufacturing, memory chips and advanced computing supply chains. Consequently, changes in investor expectations surrounding artificial intelligence infrastructure spending can influence their equity markets.

The recent reassessment of technology valuations has raised questions about whether companies investing heavily in AI infrastructure will generate sufficient financial returns. Semiconductor manufacturers and hardware suppliers remain central to the technology investment cycle, but their market valuations can be sensitive to changes in expected demand and corporate capital expenditure.

The pressure was also reflected in United States technology stocks during the previous trading session. The Nasdaq Composite declined approximately 1.1% on Monday, while the S&P 500 lost around 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved in the opposite direction, gaining approximately 0.4%, illustrating the difference between technology-sector performance and the broader market.

US Midterm Elections Add to Market Uncertainty

Investors are also monitoring the United States midterm elections, which could influence the direction of fiscal policy, regulation, taxation and government spending. Changes in congressional control can affect expectations surrounding economic legislation and the business environment, particularly for industries exposed to government contracts, trade policy and financial regulation.

Market participants are also assessing the possible impact of election results on government borrowing and Treasury issuance. Government financing plans remain important for bond investors because the supply of Treasury securities can influence financing costs and wider financial conditions.

Global Investment Sentiment Remains Cautious

The regional declines underline the importance of international market connections. Equity markets in Asia are sensitive not only to domestic economic developments but also to US technology earnings, currency movements and global interest-rate expectations.

Investors are therefore balancing concerns about technology valuations with the possibility that broader economic conditions remain supportive of corporate earnings. The coming sessions will provide additional information about whether recent declines represent a temporary reassessment or a more sustained change in investment sentiment.