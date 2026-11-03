Apple Reports Strong Quarterly Revenue But Warns Of Higher Memory Costs And Weaker Holiday Margins

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Apple reported stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results but warned that increasing memory-chip costs could put pressure on profitability during the important December quarter. The company's latest earnings announcement, released on November 2, delivered a mixed message for investors: demand for its latest iPhone models remained strong, while rising component expenses created new challenges for the business.

Apple reported quarterly revenue of approximately $114.48 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $113.39 billion. Earnings reached approximately $2.10 per share, also above the $1.99 consensus estimate cited by market data providers. The performance was supported by demand for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and higher product sales.

iPhone Demand Supports Quarterly Revenue

The iPhone business remained an important contributor to Apple's financial performance. Revenue from iPhone sales reached approximately $57.58 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $56.54 billion. The result reflected demand for the latest Pro models, while the company's revised product launch schedule also introduced additional flexibility into its annual release cycle.

Apple has been expanding its product portfolio beyond traditional smartphone upgrades. Its latest launches have attracted attention from customers and investors, although the company continues to face the manufacturing and supply-chain challenges associated with introducing new product categories.

The iPhone business remains central to Apple's revenue structure, making product demand, replacement cycles and regional sales trends important indicators for investors. Strong device sales can support overall revenue, but the profitability of those sales also depends on component costs and manufacturing expenses.

Memory Costs Could Reduce Profitability

The more significant concern for investors was Apple's outlook for gross margins. The company expects gross margin of approximately 45% to 46% during the December quarter, compared with 47.9% in the September quarter.

Rising memory-chip prices are contributing to the pressure. The expansion of AI infrastructure has increased demand for advanced memory components, creating cost challenges for electronics manufacturers. Apple has also increased purchasing commitments as it works to secure supplies and manage procurement requirements.

Price increases across selected products may provide some offset, but management expects memory costs to remain an important consideration in the coming quarters.

Services Growth and AI Spending Remain Important

Apple's services business remains an important contributor to its recurring revenue. Services include subscriptions, digital content, payment-related services and other offerings connected to the company's ecosystem.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming an important area of investment as Apple expands the capabilities of its software and devices. Some AI-related features require additional computing infrastructure, which can increase technology expenses.

Investor Focus Shifts to the Holiday Quarter

Apple's latest results demonstrate that strong product demand does not necessarily translate into expanding margins. Investors will be watching whether higher component costs can be managed without weakening consumer demand during the holiday shopping season.

The company's ability to maintain product sales, control supply expenses and expand services revenue will remain central to its financial performance over the coming quarters.