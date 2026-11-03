Oil Prices Recover After Sharp Decline As Investors Assess Iran Peace Prospects And Middle East Supply Risks

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)International oil prices recovered on Tuesday after recording a sharp decline during the previous trading session, as investors continued to assess developments surrounding the conflict involving Iran and the possibility of diplomatic progress in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures gained during Tuesday's Asian trading session after falling more than 7% on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude also stabilised after experiencing significant selling pressure during the previous session. The movement reflected changing expectations surrounding geopolitical risks and the potential availability of regional oil supplies.

Diplomatic Developments Triggered Monday's Sell-Off

Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday after reports indicated that Iranian and Qatari officials had held discussions aimed at advancing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. The developments raised expectations that negotiations could reduce the risk of further disruption to Middle Eastern energy infrastructure and transportation routes.

Reports indicated that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had authorised the government to pursue peace negotiations. Discussions involving Qatari mediators were also reported to have included a draft proposal, with the possibility of further meetings.

Brent crude fell approximately $8.47, or 7.47%, to $104.96 per barrel during Monday's session, while WTI declined approximately $7.50 to $96.62. The scale of the decline reflected the importance investors were placing on the possibility of reduced geopolitical risk.

Middle East Supply Conditions Remain Important

The Middle East remains one of the world's most strategically important energy-producing regions. Any disruption to crude production, export facilities or major shipping routes can influence global supply expectations and increase price volatility.

Even when diplomatic developments improve sentiment, investors must consider whether an agreement can be reached, whether it will be implemented and whether energy infrastructure can return to normal operating conditions.

The recovery in oil prices on Tuesday also reflected reports of renewed military activity involving the United States and Iran. This highlighted the difficulty of assessing regional supply risks while diplomatic developments and security concerns continue to evolve.

Inflation and Energy-Importing Economies

Changes in crude prices have implications extending beyond the energy sector. Higher oil prices can increase transportation expenses, industrial production costs and fuel-related consumer expenditure. These pressures can contribute to inflation, particularly in countries that rely heavily on imported energy.

Lower oil prices may provide some relief to energy-importing economies by reducing import bills and easing pressure on businesses that depend on transportation and fuel.

For central banks, movements in energy prices remain important because changes in fuel costs can influence headline inflation and household purchasing power.

Investors Monitor the Next Geopolitical Developments

The oil market is balancing the possibility of diplomatic progress against continuing uncertainty surrounding regional supply. Investors will monitor further announcements from the countries involved, developments affecting shipping routes and changes in production conditions.

The latest price movements demonstrate that geopolitical developments can produce rapid changes in energy-market expectations. Until there is greater clarity regarding the conflict and regional supply conditions, crude prices are likely to remain sensitive to political and diplomatic news.