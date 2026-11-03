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Arakhamia, Lubinets To Attend Meeting With Melania Trump At White House Source

Arakhamia, Lubinets To Attend Meeting With Melania Trump At White House Source


Date: 2026-11-03 03:04:01

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The source confirmed that Ukraine will be represented at the meeting by Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets and Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament.

Russia will be represented at the White House by Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of the Kremlin leader, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

Read also: Melania Trump to convene Russian and Ukrainian representatives at White House

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she would hold a meeting at the White House on November 5 with representatives of Ukraine and Russia, dedicated to the ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson region.

On October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

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