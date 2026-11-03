Arakhamia, Lubinets To Attend Meeting With Melania Trump At White House Source
Russia will be represented at the White House by Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of the Kremlin leader, and Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.Read also: Melania Trump to convene Russian and Ukrainian representatives at White House
As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she would hold a meeting at the White House on November 5 with representatives of Ukraine and Russia, dedicated to the ceasefire in Oleshky, Kherson region.
On October 31, the Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory.
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