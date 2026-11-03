Dr. Steven Shannon Grant For Healthcare Professionals Opens 2026 Application Cycle For Undergraduate Students Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Steven Shannon

Lincoln, Nebraska - November 3, 2026 - The Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals, a one-time award founded by Dr. Steven Shannon, M.D., announces its 2026 application cycle is now open to undergraduate students across the United States. The grant supports future healthcare providers who demonstrate a clear commitment to patient care and community health, offering $1,000 to one eligible student to help offset educational expenses. Applications are accepted through July 15, 2027, with the recipient announced on August 15, 2027.

The Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals is designed to recognize students enrolled or accepted into accredited U.S. healthcare programs, including medicine, nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, and related fields. Applicants must hold a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, and submit an original 500 to 750-word essay in response to a prompt centered on compassionate care. The application also requires proof of enrollment, a transcript, and a short resume or CV.

The essay prompt asks applicants to recount a real moment when they witnessed compassionate healthcare up close-as a patient, loved one, volunteer, or student-and to explain what that moment taught them and how it will shape their approach to patient care. Strong submissions, according to the organization, tell one true story with concrete detail rather than broad statements about the importance of healthcare.

Dr. Steven Shannon, M.D., brings a distinguished background in orthopaedic trauma surgery to the grant. A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Dr. Shannon completed a five-year orthopaedic surgery residency at the Mayo Clinic, where he earned Resident of the Year and the Mark B. Coventry Clinical Research Award. He later completed a trauma fellowship at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Dr. Steven Shannon practiced at the Bryan Trauma Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, for six years as a surgeon and Director of Orthopaedic Trauma Research, and has also practiced with the Reno Orthopedic Center.

The Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals is not bound to any U.S. city or state, and applicants from all regions are encouraged to apply. The grant reflects Dr. Steven Shannon's commitment to advancing patient-centered care by supporting students who prioritize compassion alongside clinical skill. Detailed eligibility requirements and the online application form are available at

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM Pacific Time on July 15, 2027. Inquiries may be directed to....

About the Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals

The Dr. Steven Shannon Grant for Healthcare Professionals provides a one-time $1,000 award to an undergraduate student pursuing a career in healthcare who demonstrates a commitment to patient care and community health. The grant was established to support the next generation of compassionate healthcare providers. Applications are reviewed based on eligibility, essay quality, and demonstrated dedication to serving patients.