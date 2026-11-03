Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva Makes Post About Meeting With People's Artist Of Russia Gennady Khazanov (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, shared a post on her official Instagram page regarding a meeting with People's Artist of Russia Gennady Khazanov.
"I was very glad to meet Gennady Khazanov", the post reads.
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