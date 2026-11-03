Azerbaijani Karatekas Win Seven Gold Medals In Sofia (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 16th European Championship among European countries in the WSF Shotokan Karate style was held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, from October 31 to November 1.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

According to the information, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation's national teams in deaflympic karate and parakarate, as well as other Azerbaijani athletes, performed successfully at the competition.

The athletes representing Azerbaijan competed in various age and weight categories and achieved impressive results.

In the parakarate events, Aysel Ahmadli defeated all her opponents to win the gold medal.

Among the deaflympic athletes, Hikmat Agayev, Elmin Huseynli (in the under-75 kg weight category) and Ayten Gadirova (kata) won gold medals.

Among athletes aged 16–17, Yusif Azimzade took second place in the under-61 kg weight category. In the senior division, Nizamedin Azimzade (under 60 kg) and Alekber Alizade (under 75 kg) won silver medals.

Elnur Gasimzade and Fagan Yasimov also contributed to the national team's success by winning bronze medals in the under-67 kg weight category.

Azerbaijani athletes also achieved success in individual Shotokan karate events. In the senior division, Elchin Shiriyev won gold in the over-75 kg weight category in the "Shobu Nihon" category. Ramin Mazanov won silver in the same weight category, while Nihad Mammadazade claimed silver in kata.

Among juniors in the 16–17 age category, Abulfaz Rafiyev, competing in the under-68 kg weight category, also won gold and reached the top step of the podium.

Azerbaijani athletes also excelled in the team events. The Azerbaijan men's national team defeated their Turkish opponents in the final to win the gold medal.

The athletes, who took part in the championship and tournament accompanied by Renad Aliyev, head of the Shotokan Karate division of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation, proudly represented their country on the international stage.