Feast More, Spend Less: Denny's NEW! $6.99 Triple Play Menu, Unwrapped Holiday Menu, And Festive Catering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) America's Diner pairs exceptional value with an expanded lineup of crave-worthy menu additions and easy holiday hosting solutions for every celebration

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, Denny's is delivering the best value offer in American dining with customizable Triple Play Combo Meals starting at $6.99. Available now nationwide, Guests can build a complete meal with a drink, starter and entrée while also enjoying an expanded lineup of new menu innovations across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including burgers, handhelds, sides and beverages, alongside returning holiday favorites, the Family Turkey Bundle and catering options designed to make celebrations easier than ever.

“A customizable meal at this value is something guests don't come across every day,” said Chris Bode, President and CEO of Denny's.“This menu is designed to meet Guests wherever the season takes them, from affordable everyday dining and fresh new flavors to gathering family and friends around the table during the holidays.”

The Best Value Offer in American Dining: Triple Play Combo Meals

Available all day, the new Triple Play Combo Meals put more choice, variety and value on one plate than ever before. Starting at just $6.99, Guests can mix and match a drink, starter and entrée to create a complete meal that's uniquely their own.



Choose Your Drink: Start with a soft drink, iced tea, lemonade, or coffee, with options to level up to a Cold Brew or Milk Shake.

Choose Your Starter: Pick from Maple Stuffed Donut Holes, Chips & Salsa, or upgrade to a Side Garden Salad or Cup of Soup.

Choose Your Entrée: Entrée options feature Denny's classics like the Everyday Value Slam® and Super Slam®, as well as the all-new menu offerings including:



NEW! 2-Egg Breakfast Slam® – Two eggs made to order, crispy hash browns, and toast.



NEW! Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sliders – 2 Egg and cheese sliders on a brioche bun and crispy hash browns.



NEW! Crispy Chicken Sandwich – A golden-fried chicken breast on a brioche bun with a variety of bold sauces. NEW! Pretzel Bagel – A pretzel bagel breakfast sandwich served with crispy hash browns with your choice off: scrambled egg, cheese & applewood-smoked bacon with smoky glaze.



Taste the Season: Denny's Unwrapped Menu

Denny's is bringing back the comforting tastes of the holidays, alongside exciting new sweet treats:



Cinnamon Apple Crisp Pancake Slam® (Returning): Two buttermilk pancakes cooked with cinnamon crumb topping, finished with warm apple crisp, salted caramel sauce, and powdered sugar, served with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage.

Turkey & Dressing Dinner (Returning): Tender carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce, served with two sides and dinner bread.

NEW! Cinnamon Roll Cold Brew & Milk Shake: Guests can enjoy the sweet, spiced flavor of a cinnamon roll blended into a refreshing iced cold brew or a premium hand-dipped vanilla ice cream shake, both topped with whipped cream. Classic Holiday Pies: No holiday meal is complete without a slice-or a whole pie-of rich Pecan Pie or classic Pumpkin Pie.



The Family Turkey Bundle and Catering Options

For families looking for an easy holiday meal at home, Denny's Family Turkey Bundle is available for a limited time exclusively through Dennys.com. This ready-to-serve feast is intended for five people, and includes tender-carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of sweet corn or fresh broccoli. Orders require 24 hours' advance notice and can be placed Nov. 20-25 for Thanksgiving pickup and Dec. 14-22 for Christmas pickup.

For larger gatherings, Denny's offers hot, crowd-pleasing catering options. Guests can choose from breakfast bundles, individually packaged handheld favorites and other catering selections available through participating catering locations.

Give the Gift of Denny's

To make holiday shopping even sweeter, Denny's is offering a special gift card promotion. Guests who purchase a $25 gift card between Oct. 28 and Nov. 26, 2026, or Dec. 1 and Dec. 26, 2026, will receive a $5 bonus card to use on a future visit.

The new holiday and value menus are available at participating Denny's locations nationwide. For more information or to find a nearby location, visit .

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.- based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming Guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight Guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Denny's Media Team

864-597-8005

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