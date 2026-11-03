WNYFTZ Expands Cross Border Ecommerce Fulfillment Coverage Across Southern Ontario And The Greater Toronto Area

Buffalo-area WNYFTZ now serves more than 30 Ontario communities with Ecommerce Fulfillment, Amazon FBA prep, customs clearing and FTZ duty deferral.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western New York Foreign Trade Zone Operators Inc. (WNYFTZ), a foreign trade zone operator and third-party logistics (3PL) provider located about 10 minutes from the Peace Bridge, today announced expanded cross border ecommerce fulfillment coverage for businesses across Southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).The expansion gives Ontario ecommerce brands, manufacturers and distributors one U.S.-side partner for warehousing, order fulfillment, customs clearing and delivery to American customers. WNYFTZ now serves more than 30 Ontario communities. These include Toronto and its districts of North York, Scarborough, Etobicoke, York and East York, along with Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Markham, Vaughan, Kitchener-Waterloo, Oakville, Richmond Hill, Burlington, Oshawa, Guelph, Cambridge, Whitby, Milton, Ajax, Pickering, Brantford, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Welland, Newmarket, Aurora, Caledon, Clarington and Norfolk County.“Ontario businesses make great products, and American customers want them. The hard part has always been the border,” said Tim Palisano, President of WNYFTZ.“Our job is to make the border the easy part. When a brand in Mississauga or Markham stores inventory with us in Buffalo, its U.S. orders ship from inside the United States. That means faster delivery, fewer surprises at customs, and a clearer picture of what each order really costs.”A Changing Landscape for Cross Border SellersThe expansion comes as Canadian sellers face major changes in how they reach U.S. customers. In August 2025, the United States ended the $800 de minimis exemption, which had allowed many low-value parcels to enter duty-free. Every cross border shipment now faces duties and formal processing, which has raised costs for brands that shipped orders one parcel at a time from Canada.At the same time, Amazon stopped offering prep and item labeling services for U.S. Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) shipments on January 1, 2026. Sellers must now send every unit fully prepped and labeled, or work with a third party that can do it for them.“We hear the same thing from sellers across the GTA: the old way of shipping into the U.S. got more expensive overnight,” said Palisano.“Moving inventory across the border in bulk, then fulfilling orders from Buffalo, is one of the most practical ways to get those costs back under control.”Foreign Trade Zone AdvantagesAs an operator in a U.S. Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), WNYFTZ can offer Ontario clients cost and cash-flow advantages that a standard warehouse cannot. Goods held in the zone are treated as outside U.S. customs territory. Key benefits include:Duty deferral: Customs duties are paid only when goods leave the zone and enter U.S. commerce, not when they arrive at the warehouse.No duty on re-exports: Merchandise that is re-exported or destroyed in the zone is not subject to U.S. duties.Weekly entry filing: Consolidating shipments into weekly customs entries can reduce Merchandise Processing Fees and paperwork.Inventory tax relief: Eligible merchandise held in the zone is exempt from state and local inventory taxes.“For a growing brand, cash flow is everything,” said Palisano.“Not having to pay duty on inventory until it actually sells to a U.S. customer can make a real difference in how fast a company can grow.”Full-Service Cross Border FulfillmentOntario businesses working with WNYFTZ have access to a complete set of cross border logistics services from a single Buffalo-area facility:Ecommerce fulfillment and pick and pack: Orders from Shopify, Amazon and other platforms are picked, packed and shipped to U.S. customers, with real-time inventory tracking.Amazon FBA prep: Units are prepped and labeled to Amazon's requirements before they go to Amazon fulfillment centers.Customs clearing: WNYFTZ helps clients handle customs paperwork, including accurate HS codes and commercial invoices, to avoid delays and fines at the border.Cross docking: Freight can move straight from inbound to outbound trucks with no long-term storage, helping keep handling and storage costs down.Freight brokerage: Licensed freight brokerage covers small parcels through full truckloads moving between Ontario and the U.S.Final mile delivery: Local and regional delivery options get orders to their destination quickly.Business mailbox services: Canadian companies can establish a real U.S. street address in the Buffalo area.The facility's location near the Peace Bridge, one of the busiest commercial crossings on the Canada-U.S. border, means freight from the GTA, Hamilton and Niagara regions can reach the warehouse quickly and be in the U.S. delivery network the same day it crosses.Local Resources for Every CommunityTo support the expansion, WNYFTZ has published a library of community-specific guides on its website at wnyftz/blog. Each guide covers cross border ecommerce fulfillment trends, FTZ strategy and practical steps for businesses in that community, from Niagara Falls and St. Catharines to Clarington and Norfolk County.“Every community in Ontario has a different business mix, and we wanted owners to find information that speaks to where they are,” said Palisano.“Whether you're a startup in Waterloo or an established distributor in Vaughan, the starting point is a conversation about what you ship and where your customers are.”Ontario businesses interested in cross border ecommerce fulfillment, FTZ storage or 3PL services can request a quote by calling 716-823-2142 or visiting wnyftz/contact.About Western New York Foreign Trade Zone Operators Inc. (WNYFTZ)Western New York Foreign Trade Zone Operators Inc. (WNYFTZ) is a foreign trade zone operator and third-party logistics provider based in Lackawanna, New York, about 10 minutes from the Peace Bridge. The company provides ecommerce fulfillment, warehousing, cross docking, customs clearing, freight brokerage, final mile delivery and business mailbox services to Canadian and U.S. businesses. WNYFTZ is a member of the National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones (NAFTZ), the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA) and the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA). Learn more at wnyftz.

Tim Palisano

WNYFTZ

+1 716-823-2142

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WNYFTZ Expands Cross Border Ecommerce Fulfillment Coverage Across Southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area News Provided By Lincoln Moving & Storage November 03, 2026, 19:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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