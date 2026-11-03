New Bilingual Children's Book Shows How Friendship Can Give Us Strength During Difficult Times

I Lend You My Wings

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A bilingual children's book about friendship, resilience, and finding strength through supporting one another during life's difficult moments.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the publication of I Lend You My Wings / Te Presto Mis Alas, a new bilingual children's book by Lucia Torres, publishing on November 3, 2026.

The book follows David, who injures his leg and faces a difficult recovery and the possibility that he may not be able to walk at his graduation. Discouraged and uncertain, he finds hope in an unexpected new friend: Joseph, a young bee with an injured wing.

Although David and Joseph face different challenges, they both understand what it feels like to be hurt and unable to do the things they once could. As their friendship grows, they encourage each other through their recoveries and discover that supporting others can make you stronger too.

Told in both English and Spanish, I Lend You My Wings / Te Presto Mis Alas is a heartfelt story about friendship, resilience, compassion, and the power of helping others even when we are facing difficulties of our own.

The bilingual format makes the story accessible to English- and Spanish-speaking families while providing an opportunity for children to experience the same message across two languages. Torres hopes the book will resonate across cultures and encourage families to talk about the importance of empathy and supporting one another through adversity.

This book is ideal for bilingual families, classrooms, libraries, Spanish-language programs, and parents and educators looking for stories that encourage kindness, perseverance, friendship, and empathy.

About the Author:

Lucia Torres is from Talpa de Allende, a small town in Jalisco, Mexico. She is passionate about writing music and children's books inspired by her native experiences. Her dream is to share her values with families of all cultures.

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About Blue Balloon Books:

Blue Balloon Books is a premium hybrid publisher of children's books, combining expert editing, illustration, and design with the speed, control, and creative partnership of independent publishing. Blue Balloon Books helps authors bring high-quality children's books to life while maintaining ownership of their work and enjoying a collaborative publishing experience.

Sarah De Vos

Ballast Books

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New Bilingual Children's Book Shows How Friendship Can Give Us Strength During Difficult Times News Provided By Ballast Books November 03, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education



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