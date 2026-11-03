SILK THE RICH announces a cosmetic ingredient made from fermented Japanese silk and rice.

Overview of the SILK THE RICH ingredient developed from Japanese silk and rice through fermentation.

Haircare is the initial focus with skincare and bodycare applications also planned

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SILK THE RICH USA Inc. is introducing U.S. audiences to a new cosmetic ingredient developed in Japan by SILK THE RICH. The ingredient, Lactobacillus/Rice/Silk Ferment Filtrate, is made by fermenting Japanese silk and Japanese rice with Lactobacillus.

SILK THE RICH announced the development in Japan on November 2, 2026. The brand plans to apply the ingredient first in haircare, then expand into skincare and bodycare. The announcement gives U.S. readers a closer look at the materials and fermentation process behind this ingredient-development work for the SILK THE RICH brand.

This is an ingredient-development announcement. It does not announce a U.S. product launch, a U.S. availability date, or changes to the formulas of products currently sold in the United States.

About this announcement

SILK THE RICH USA Inc. is the issuer of this U.S. release. SILK THE RICH developed the ingredient in Japan.

Kodai Takahashi

SILK THE RICH USA Inc.

+1 310-895-6300

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SILK THE RICH Shares Development of New Cosmetic Ingredient Made from Japanese Silk and Rice News Provided By SILK THE RICH USA Inc. November 03, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods



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