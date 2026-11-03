Al Marjan Island Hotel Project Sold To DAMAC For Reported Fourfold Return On Equity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A hospitality development on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island was sold to DAMAC in 2024 in a transaction that generated a fourfold return on invested equity, according to a press release issued by Zenith Group. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The development was undertaken by Three Musketeers Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of Plus Holding Ltd, co-founded by Dubai businessman Hari Shankar Tibrewal, chairman of Zenith Group.

According to the release, the company secured a beachfront site on Al Marjan Island and signed an agreement with Marriott International in May 2023 to develop the Le Méridien Al Marjan Island Resort & Spa.The proposed resort was to feature approximately 350 rooms and suites, seven restaurants and lounges, a spa, swimming pool and other leisure facilities, with an opening originally scheduled for 2026.The investment came during a period of rapid growth in Ras Al Khaimah's property market, driven partly by the announcement of Wynn's multibillion-dollar integrated resort on Al Marjan Island. Land values on the island rose by approximately 65 per cent in 2023.The venture subsequently sold the project to DAMAC in 2024 rather than proceeding with construction. Zenith Group said the transaction generated a return equivalent to four times the equity invested, although the release did not disclose the original investment or sale consideration.“We entered Al Marjan Island early, added value by bringing in Marriott, and sold when the right offer came,” Tibrewal said in the statement.The sale came as major developers increased their exposure to Ras Al Khaimah, where tourism-related investment and demand for waterfront property have attracted growing interest.According to Zenith Group, the decision to sell reflected a strategy of realising returns after securing the land and hospitality partnership, rather than committing additional capital to construction.The release did not provide details of the project's subsequent development plans following the reported sale.