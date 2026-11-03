Meguiar's® Reveals Ford F-100 & Aston Martin GT3 In Its 2026 SEMA Booth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand-new product line up, 11:30AM Press Conference, visitor giveaways, Fat Fender Garage F-100 and TJ Hunt Aston Martin Vantage GT3 among highlights of Meguiar's SEMA 2026 Booth # 22357 in Central Hall Irvine, CA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meguiar's – the original car care brand – is excited to announce the star attractions of its Central Hall booth # 22357, which is the primary location for its 125th Anniversary celebrations at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 3-6. If you're looking for a reason to visit the Meguiar's booth, how about 7?

Brand-new 2027 Meguiar's product reveals

11:30AM Press Conference

Unveiling of Fat Fender Garage Ford F-100

Unveiling of TJ Hunt's Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Limited Edition signed posters available Tuesday & Wednesday

125th Anniversary Cookies 125th Anniversary Leen Customs Pins In addition to its Central Hall location, Meguiar's is also hosting cars and activities at its outdoor booth # 80030. Both locations will be revealing the brand new 2027 Meguiar's car care products, designed for professional body shops and detailers as well as consumer products for every car enthusiast. We shared 2027 product details yesterday, and visitors to either of the Meguiar's booths are invited to join the celebrations by enjoying an Anniversary Cookie or grabbing a Leen Customs Pin (while available). Attendees wishing to grab a Limited Edition Poster are invited to visit booth # 22357 at the designated time listed below to have a chance of receiving one of the individually numbered and signed collectibles:

TJ Hunt Tuesday 2PM Meguiar's booth # 22357 Dustin Williams Wednesday 10AM Meguiar's booth # 22357 Fat Fender Garage Wednesday 2PM Meguiar's booth # 22357

As always, Meguiar's continues its long-held tradition of unveiling two never-seen project cars in its 2026 SEMA booth. And as always, there will be a traditional“hot rod” build and a modern“import” vehicle. On this occasion, the Meguiar's team is delighted to be working with two long-term partners to provide mouthwatering attractions for all SEMA visitors to enjoy. Both cars will be unveiled during the Meguiar's booth Press Conference at 11:30AM on Tuesday morning when the builders will speak about their work.

TJ HUNT'S ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT3

Regular SEMA attendees will undoubtedly remember that TJ's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo unveiled in the Meguiar's booth last year was widely acknowledged among the best-in-show. It was born from his fascination with IMSA GT3 racing, and how the million-dollar race cars were all based on production vehicles. He loved the transformation the cars underwent to be competitive, with aggressive aerodynamic components and race-specific engineering.

TJ dreamed of bring his own GT3 concept to life many years ago. Eventually, he fulfilled that ambition with his first conversion, a Ferrari 458 GT3 built in 2020. He successfully transformed the street car exterior into something that resembled a factory-built GT3 race car while maintaining the original interior, comfort and functionality.

During that process, TJ discovered how challenging it could be to create an authentic conversion, since genuine GT3 components aren't typically available, and often require bodywork sourced from damaged or retired competition cars. Each piece then has to be adapted to fit the street car, but the end result is something truly special.

After the 458 project sparked his passion, TJ has pursued the same dream throughout his incredibly successful YouTube career. The next car would be a 2022 BMW M4 GT3 conversion, which was revealed in the Meguiar's booth at SEMA 2023. And last year, he followed it up with the 2017 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, which was again unveiled by Meguiar's.

For 2026, TJ was keen to continue that tradition, and this time he chose a 2013 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 . “I've always loved the Vantage styling, and the GT3 race car takes that design to an entirely different level,” TJ said.“We were able to source a modified version of the GT3 body kit, so we decided to accept the challenge of transforming a street car into something inspired by its factory racing counterpart.

“What excites me most about these projects is that there really isn't a blueprint to follow,” he continued.“These aren't conventional aftermarket builds where you simply order parts and bolt everything together. Each GT3 conversion comes with its own challenges. They require custom fabrication and a great deal of problem-solving, which makes the finished product even more rewarding.”

To make the project possible, TJ secured a modified version of the Aston Martin Racing GT3 body kit. It included key components such as the deep front spoiler, vented hood, side skirts, rear diffuser, rear wing and more.

Having secured and fitted the precious composites, TJ made the totally unexpected decision to paint the sports car in Porsche Macadamia Metallic from the Paint to Sample program.

“I was tempted to choose British Racing Green for the car but I wanted this project to take a different direction, so I went with Macadamia from Porsche,” he explained.“I was drawn to its elegance and understated sophistication. It has a uniquely timeless, refined character that I felt would allow the build to stand apart from my previous cars while maintaining the same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

We encourage everybody attending SEMA 2026 to visit Meguiar's and see for themselves the unique paintwork glittering under the specialized booth lighting. We think everybody will agree, the result is stunning.

With its hand-built, naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V8 lurking under the vented hood, TJ opted to fit GT4-spec headers and exhaust system from VelocityAP in British Columbia. The mandrel-bent pipes are manufactured from aerospace-grade 304 austenitic stainless steel and weigh 66 lb less than the stock parts. The same company also provided its clutch package for the six-speed manual transmission.

To complete the GT3 conversion, TJ and his team fitted a set of Nitron R1 coilovers as well as 20” HRE R101 Lightweight wheels and Nitto NT01 tires. And to underscore the racing pedigree, the Vantage GT3 has an AP Racing Air Jack system, allowing the car to be raised in an instant by simply connecting an air line.

“This year's build continues a tradition that's become really special to me: bringing these one-of-a-kind GT3-inspired creations to life. and unveiling them alongside Meguiar's at SEMA,” TJ concluded.

TECH SPEC

2013 Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Modified AMR GT3 body kit painted Porsche PTS Macadamia Metallic, Velocity Automotive Performance GT4 headers, exhaust system and clutch package, Nitron R1 coilovers, AP Racing Air Jack system, 20x10” front, 20x12” rear HRE R101 Lightweight wheels, 285/35 R20 and 315/30 R20 rear Nitto NT01 tires

FAT FENDER GARAGE FORD F-100

The second vehicle to be unveiled in the Meguiar's booth will be the 1956 Ford F-100 GT/FX owned by Tony Peressini and built by Fat Fender Garage (FFG) in Gilbert, AZ. It's a true performance truck, five years in the making and costing more than $1 million!

Tony bought the F-100 to create his dream project, and Jason Noel at FFG began by dropping the cab onto an FF1 Performance Coilover Chassis to ensure the 725hp Whipple supercharged Gen 3 Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine with ten-speed auto trans could get the power to the ground. Six-piston Wilwood front brakes, 20” HRE wheels and 315/35 Toyo rear tires put the driver in charge.

The exterior features include a pancaked roof and hood, 2” sectioned cab, wider fenders, custom running boards, Mustang GT350 rear diffuser, unique cargo bed and flush-mounted glass. Somehow FFG kept the stock grille and used Cerakote on the stainless steel bumpers and trim. It's all wrapped in a champagne paint with racing stripe, while the black leather interior continues the sporty theme.

For full details and tech spec on the FFG Ford F-100 GT/FX, please visit HERE.

MEGUIAR'S OUTDOOR BOOTH #80030

Meguiar's also has Outdoor Booth # 80030, which will showcase the new 2027 product range, have goodies to giveaway, and a collection of four very special vehicles making their SEMA debuts. They include the following:



Dustin Williams' Spoon Honda S2000 turbo

Pierre Chan's Datsun 240Z twin turbo widebody

Gary Stell Jr's multi-award winning 1951 Mercury AR Motorwerkz 992 Porsche GT3 RS

Information about these outdoor vehicles was shared last week and is available on a PDF with relevant information and photo links via the link below.

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EDITOR'S NOTE

Additional images of the Meghuiar's Indoor Booth ooth display cars, plus previous Meguiar's SEMA 2026 press releases for the 2027 New Products and the four Outdoor Booth display cars, are available here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/ac05m23wa9yfbxwyj9jxv/AJQlmx04O4NJbHMJ5aTzNz8?rlkey=egyo9t07xs302x8fx7jfpcc04&dl=0

A separate press release and tech spec on the FFG Ford F-100 GT/FX is available here:

Attachments



TJ Hunt's Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Fat Fender Garage 1956 Ford F-100 GT/FX

CONTACT: Blake Beamish Meguiar's, Inc...