Silica Sand Market To Reach USD 36.51 Billion By 2032 Driven By Growing Glass Manufacturing And Oilfield Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global silica sand market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during 2027–2032, driven by rising demand from glass manufacturing, solar-glass production, and oilfield applications.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silica sand industry USD 26.33 billion in 2026 to USD 36.51 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.6%. Rising demand from India's solar glass manufacturing and semiconductor industries, along with increased proppant consumption in shale operations, supports market expansion. Meanwhile, recycled glass usage limits virgin silica requirements, while growing sodium silicate production creates additional demand across industrial applications.

Silica Sand Market Trends and Key Growth Developments :

Increasing demand for high-transparency flat and solar glass

Expansion in solar module manufacturing is increasing the need for glass production inputs. Growing investments in renewable energy, particularly in India and the United States, are creating additional opportunities for silica sand suppliers. As new manufacturing facilities become operational, demand for high-quality silica used in solar glass is expected to strengthen.

Higher frac-sand consumption in shale operations

Longer horizontal wells and greater sand requirements per foot of drilling are supporting frac-sand consumption in shale operations. Although lower drilling and completion activity can restrict overall demand, increased sand intensity per well helps offset some of this decline. This creates opportunities for suppliers to serve operators seeking higher proppant volumes for individual well completions.

Rising use of ultra-pure silica in semiconductor manufacturing

Expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities is creating demand for high-purity silica used in quartz components for wafer processing. Specialized quartz products, including crucibles and tubing, require carefully processed silica feedstock. As chip manufacturers expand production capacity, demand from quartzware producers is likely to provide an additional growth avenue for high-purity silica suppliers.

Silica Sand Industry Segmentation :

By Purity Level

High-Purity (more than 99.5% SiO2)

Standard (95 to 99.5%)

Low-Purity (less than 95%)

By End-user Industry

Glass Manufacturing



Foundry

Chemical Production Construction

Paints and Coatings

Ceramics and Refractories

Filtration

Oil and Gas

Other End-user Industries

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle-East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Silica Sand Market Share by Regions

Asia-Pacific remains a key market for silica sand, supported by expanding glass manufacturing, solar energy investments, and growing industrial demand. China plays an important role through its large-scale solar-glass production and imports of silica and quartz sands to meet processing requirements. India's expanding solar module manufacturing capacity is also increasing the need for high-quality glass-making inputs.

North America benefits from demand across glass manufacturing, foundry operations, and oil and gas activities. Industrial sand is used in glass production, while shale exploration and hydraulic fracturing create demand for specialized proppant grades.

In Europe, the packaging glass industry remains an important source of silica sand demand. Food and beverage container production supports consumption from glass manufacturers, while construction activity creates additional requirements for architectural glass products.

“The silica sand market is witnessing growing demand from glass manufacturing, solar energy, semiconductor production, and oil and gas applications. Expanding industrial activity and the need for specialized silica grades are creating new opportunities across end-use industries. These developments are shaping market demand, production requirements, and competitive strategies,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (Hi-Crush Inc.) Badger Mining Corporation

Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Group Co. Ltd.

COVIA HOLDINGS LLC

Euroquarz GmbH

Gulf Coast Sand

JFE Mineral & Alloy Company Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

PUM GROUP

Sibelco

Sil Industrial Minerals

Source Energy Services

Superior Silica Sands

TOCHU CORPORATION

U.S. Silica (Apollo Global Management)

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights: ja/ industry-reports/silica-sand-market ?utm_source=globenewswire

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