International Experts Explore The Future Of More Resilient And Competitive North American Supply Chains



The forum, organized by the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and Tecnológico de Monterrey, brought together experts to explore how artificial intelligence, applied research, process optimization, and advanced manufacturing can strengthen industrial integration across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The forum's topics address a central question for operations and strategy leaders: how can technology and specialized expertise be translated into decisions that improve supply chain performance and adaptability?

MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforming North America's supply chains requires building the knowledge, technology, and engineering capabilities needed to anticipate risks, optimize operations, and strengthen competitiveness. These challenges were the focus of the international forum From Resilience to New Opportunities: Building the North American Supply Chain of the Future, held at the Monterrey campus of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The event brought together experts from academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem to examine the effects of production restructuring, nearshoring, and accelerating technological change in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. In this context, Tecnológico de Monterrey hosted the first meeting in Mexico among the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, the Mexican Academy of Engineering, and Tecnológico de Monterrey, providing a platform for dialogue on the role of engineering in strengthening regional integration and competitiveness.

As part of the event, the panel“Engineering the Future of North American Competitiveness” brought together Tsu-Jae Liu, President of the NAE; Guillermo Aguirre Esponda, President of the Mexican Academy of Engineering; and David Garza, President of Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group. The discussion addressed the importance of strengthening Mexico's capabilities to move beyond manufacturing into higher-value activities, with an emphasis on design, innovation, and technological development.

“How can we, as a country, transition from a value chain focused on manufacturing to one that drives innovation, product development, and higher-value solutions? That is the main challenge. In some sectors, such as semiconductors, Mexico has made significant progress, particularly in production tied to artificial intelligence servers. However, we need to move toward higher-value activities, particularly in design and innovation,” said David Garza.

Tsu-Jae Liu highlighted Mexico's manufacturing expertise and its potential to participate in semiconductor design, provided that training opportunities and industry partnerships are strengthened.

“Mexico has just as much engineering talent as other countries. The key is to collaborate with industry to ensure that academic programs and training opportunities are comparable to those in the United States and other nations. I believe Mexico has great potential to also become a semiconductor design hub in the future as well,” said Liu.

The NAE President also stressed the need to act urgently and strategically:“If we do not take these steps, it will become increasingly difficult for the country to catch up or take part in the new economy in the future, because the pace of change is accelerating. That is why it is important to act faster, but with a long-term view in mind, strategically.”

The forum's agenda covered seven key areas: artificial intelligence and supply chain digitalization; automation and emerging industrial technologies; optimization and systems engineering; resilience and risk management; sustainability and circularity; logistics and infrastructure; and competitiveness and regional industrial integration.

Experts examined how data, predictive analytics, mathematical models, robotics, and applied research can improve operational visibility, help anticipate disruptions, and support industrial decision-making

“Mexico has the production capacity, specialized talent, and strategic position to strengthen North America's supply chains. The challenge is to leverage these strengths to move toward higher-value activities, develop technological and innovation capabilities, and strengthen collaboration among industry, universities, and research centers,” said Javier Guzmán, Vice President for Research at Tecnológico de Monterrey Education Group.

For Mexico, the opportunity lies not only in attracting manufacturing investment, but also in strengthening technology development and talent building, as well as collaboration among universities, businesses, and research centers.

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey ( ) is a private, nonprofit university recognized for its academic excellence, educational innovation, and global outlook. Founded in 1943, it operates 19 campuses and 31 high schools across Mexico, serving more than 88,000 high school, undergraduate, and graduate students. It has been accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) since 1950. In the QS World University Rankings 2027, it ranks 29th among private universities worldwide and 188th globally. In Latin America, it ranks #1 in Mexico and #4 in the region in the QS Latin America & the Caribbean University Rankings 2026. It is also recognized for the global employability of its graduates and its entrepreneurship programs, and it belongs to international networks including the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) and Universitas 21 (U21). For our full boilerplate, visit: