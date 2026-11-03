MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Hillman, a distinguished Dallas entrepreneur and strategic business leader, announces the launch of the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs. This national initiative seeks to identify and support undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate exceptional potential in business innovation and entrepreneurial leadership. The program reflects a dedicated commitment to fostering academic excellence and practical business acumen among emerging industry leaders.

The Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs functions as a one-time award designed to assist students who possess a clear vision for starting or managing a business. While the initiative maintains a broad national scope, it places special emphasis on encouraging future business leaders within the Dallas, Texas, community, honoring the local roots of its founder. Andrew Hillman recognizes that entrepreneurial success requires not only creative ideas but also the strategic discipline to execute them effectively in a competitive marketplace.

Eligibility for the scholarship extends to any current undergraduate student enrolled in an accredited college or university in the United States. Applicants must demonstrate a strong interest in entrepreneurship and submit a professionally formatted 1,000-word essay. This essay serves as the primary evaluation tool, requiring students to articulate their entrepreneurial mindset, outline specific business goals, and detail innovative ideas. The prompt asks candidates to describe a business idea they are passionate about, explain its potential industry impact, and define the strategies they will employ to ensure its success.

Andrew Hillman brings over three decades of experience in business growth, revenue optimization, and leadership development to this educational initiative. As a co-founder and mentor, he has played a pivotal role in scaling businesses and streamlining operations across various industries. His professional background includes implementing proven strategies in sales, outreach, and marketing that have driven significant clientele increases and annual revenue growth. Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Andrew Hillman draws inspiration from his family's deep-rooted business history, particularly the legacy of his grandfather, Henry B. Levine, who established Midway Auto Supply in 1959.

The application process for the Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is structured to evaluate both writing proficiency and business acumen. Interested students must format their essays with clear headings, proper grammar, and structured arguments. Submissions require the inclusion of personal details, including full name, university name, major, and contact information. All applications must be sent via email with the subject line“Andrew Hillman Scholarship Application – [Your Name]” to....

The deadline for submission is June 15, 2027. The recipient of this one-time award will be announced on July 15, 2027. Andrew Hillman emphasizes that this scholarship aims to reduce financial barriers for students who show genuine potential in the field of entrepreneurship. By providing this support, Andrew Hillman intends to contribute to the broader ecosystem of business education and innovation in the United States.

This initiative aligns with Andrew Hillman 's ongoing advocacy for education and community development. Throughout his career, he has maintained a focus on identifying inefficiencies and implementing solutions that help companies achieve sustainable success. The creation of this scholarship represents a natural extension of his professional philosophy, which values mentorship and strategic growth. Andrew Hillman continues to serve as a resource for emerging entrepreneurs seeking guidance in navigating the complexities of modern business environments.

For more information regarding eligibility criteria, essay prompts, and submission guidelines, interested parties may visit The website provides comprehensive details to assist applicants in preparing their submissions. Andrew Hillman encourages all qualified undergraduate students with a passion for business and innovation to consider applying for this opportunity.

About Andrew Hillman

Andrew Hillman is a strategic leader and business investor with over 30 years of experience in driving organizational growth and profitability. Based in Dallas, Texas, he specializes in revenue optimization, operational efficiency, and leadership development across diverse industries. His core mission involves mentoring emerging entrepreneurs and supporting educational initiatives that foster innovation and economic development. Through his work, Andrew Hillman continues to advocate for practical business strategies that lead to sustainable long-term success.

Media Contact: Spokesperson: Andrew Hillman Organization: Andrew Hillman Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Website: Email: ...

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