Scottsdale-Based Luke Johnson Grant For Finance Students Opens Applications To Support Future Financial Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National finance scholarship founded by Luke Johnson invites undergraduate students to compete for a one-time educational award; deadline for entries is July 15, 2027.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students, a private scholarship founded by financial professional Luke Johnson, is now accepting applications for its one-time award. Although Luke Johnson is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the scholarship is open to undergraduate students across the United States and is not bound to any city or state. The program aims to support the next generation of finance professionals. The initiative reflects the founder's commitment to education and community service. Applications are open to students pursuing finance-related degrees. The program offers a single educational award to one deserving recipient.

The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students seeks to recognize students who demonstrate a strong work ethic, a commitment to smart money management, and a desire to contribute to their communities. The scholarship is open to students enrolled in or accepted to a college or university in the United States. Eligible applicants must be studying finance, accounting, economics, business, or a related field. A minimum GPA of 3.0 is required. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

Criteria for the Scholarship

The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students bases its selection process on an essay contest. One winner is chosen based on the strength of a submitted essay. Applicants must write an essay of 500 words or less describing how they plan to use a career in finance to create value for others. The essay should also highlight a personal experience managing money or resources wisely. The scholarship is a one-time award and is not an annual program. The award amount is $1,000, paid directly toward the winner's education costs.

Amount and Dates to Remember

The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students provides a $1,000 award to one undergraduate student. The application deadline is July 15, 2027. The winner will be announced on August 15, 2027. The award is applied toward the recipient's education costs. Interested students can find complete eligibility requirements and application instructions at . Applications must be submitted via email to....

About Luke Johnson

Luke Johnson is a financial professional with more than two decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry. He began his career as a life insurance agent in 1999 in Kansas City at a national insurance firm. Today, he works with affluent families and entrepreneurs across the country in estate planning, business planning, and asset protection. Luke Johnson earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Kansas in 2000 and has been an entrepreneur and investor for over 20 years. He is also an accomplished golfer who won the Kansas Mid-Amateur Championship in 2008 and qualified for the United States Amateur Championship. Outside of his professional work, Luke Johnson is committed to charity and community service. He serves in and donates financially to several charitable organizations, including Folds of Honor, Child Help, The Thunderbirds Charities, The Queen B Foundation, Compassion International, and Pillar Church. He's also very involved in the Sentinel Foundation and Legacy Land Foundation, both of which fight against human trafficking with the involvement of current and former military special operators.

The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students reflects Luke Johnson's belief that hard work and a solid financial education can change lives. The scholarship is a one-time award designed to ease the financial burden of education for one promising finance student. The program is open to all qualified applicants in the United States, regardless of city or state. The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students invites students who share its founder's values of integrity, service, and smart money management to apply before the July 15, 2027 deadline. Luke Johnson hopes the scholarship will help a student move closer to a successful career in finance. The winner will be announced on August 15, 2027.

About Us

The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students is a private scholarship founded in 2026 by financial professional Luke Johnson. The organization's mission is to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in finance, accounting, economics, or business. The scholarship provides a one-time educational award to one student who demonstrates strong character, a solid work ethic, and a commitment to giving back. The program is administered online and is open to students across the United States.

Media Contact:

Luke Johnson

The Luke Johnson Grant for Finance Students

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