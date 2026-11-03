Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Compact Ground-Clearing Attachment For Campsite Preparation

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Richard M. of Richmond, CA is the creator of the Backpacker's Trekking Rake, a lightweight, attachable ground-clearing tool designed to assist backpackers and campers in preparing tent sites. The device connects to the distal end of a standard trekking pole using a screw-on fitting intended to accommodate a range of trekking pole models. By adapting an item of equipment that hikers already carry, the attachment provides an alternative to transporting a separate rake or relying on improvised methods to clear campsite surfaces.The device measures approximately 10.375 inches in overall length and incorporates a rake head measuring 7.5 inches wide. The head tapers to approximately 1.75 inches at the connection point. Once secured to a trekking pole, the rake can be used to move small rocks, twigs, pinecones, leaves, and other surface debris away from the intended tent footprint. This configuration allows users to clear a designated area while standing to reduce the need to manually remove debris by hand or use footwear and other unsuitable objects.Preparing the ground before tent placement can help reduce contact between tent floors or ground sheets and sharp or abrasive materials. Uneven surfaces and accumulated debris can contribute to material wear, punctures, and discomfort during sleep. The Backpacker's Trekking Rake offers a simple and convenient solution through a portable, gear-compatible design suited to backpacking and other outdoor activities where equipment weight and storage space are important considerations. Its use of an existing trekking pole may also help minimize the number of separate tools a user needs to pack.Key features and benefits include:.Trekking pole compatibility: Uses a screw-on attachment designed to connect to the distal end of a standard trekking pole that allows to repurpose existing hiking equipment. Compatibility will depend on the pole's connection design and dimensions..Wide rake head: Features a rake head approximately 7.5 inches wide to help clear a broader area with each pass..Surface debris removal: Helps move small rocks, twigs, pinecones, leaves, and similar natural materials before tent or groundsheet placement..Reduced risk of tent-floor damage: Removing sharp and abrasive debris before setup may help limit punctures, abrasion, and premature wear..Reduced need for additional equipment: Uses an existing trekking pole as the handle that eliminates the need to carry a separate full-size rake.Selecting and preparing a suitable tent site is an important part of establishing a functional campsite. Small rocks, branches, pinecones, and other debris can remain difficult to remove when hikers rely on their shoes, hands, or objects found nearby. These improvised approaches may require repeated effort and may not effectively clear the entire tent footprint. Leaving debris in place can also increase the likelihood of damage to tent floors and ground sheets, while uneven ground may affect sleeping comfort.The Backpacker's Trekking Rake's attachment-based design is intended to support convenient campsite preparation without requiring backpackers to carry an additional long-handled tool. This approach may be especially useful for long-distance hikers, minimalist campers, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking to reduce redundant equipment while maintaining practical campsite preparation capabilities.Richard filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Backpacker's Trekking Rake. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Backpacker's Trekking Rake can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Compact Ground-Clearing Attachment for Campsite Preparation News Provided By InventionHome November 03, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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