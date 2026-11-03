Marvell's Lumentum Buy Threatens Broadcom's AI Optics Lead, Says Trendforce



NVIDIA and other cloud providers could then rely on the combined firm's electro-optical interconnect solutions to maintain sourcing flexibility, reducing their reliance on Broadcom, the firm said.

Marvell announced the all-stock transaction to buy Lumentum on Monday, with both companies' boards approving it. The firm expects China's review of the deal to focus on whether the merged company could restrict access to lasers, bundle products, or favor its own Cloud Light module business.

Market research firm TrendForce on Tuesday said Marvell Technology's (MRVL) planned acquisition of Lumentum (LITE) could unite optical and electronic capabilities in a way that potentially challenges Broadcom's (AVGO) leadership in AI optical communications and interconnects.

TrendForce estimates Marvell ranks fourth, and Lumentum eighth, by revenue in the semiconductor wired communications market. Post-merger, their combined share would approach 7%, placing them behind only NVIDIA and Broadcom, it said.

TrendForce Sees Challenge To AVGO

Broadcom's strength in AI optical communications comes from a broad portfolio spanning Tomahawk switch chips, digital signal processors, and optical components such as electro-absorption modulated lasers and continuous-wave lasers. Marvell is stronger in electronic semiconductors, while Lumentum specializes in optical components, including indium phosphide lasers and modules. Combining them, TrendForce said,“would create a more formidable competitor with expertise spanning both optical devices and semiconductor ICs, potentially challenging Broadcom's market leadership.”

NVIDIA and other cloud providers could then rely on the combined firm's electro-optical interconnect solutions to maintain sourcing flexibility, reducing their reliance on Broadcom, it added.

The researcher views the deal as positioning Marvell early for co-packaged optics and near-packaged optics, or the next-generation optical interconnect architectures designed to overcome the power, thermal, and bandwidth bottlenecks of traditional pluggable transceivers in AI and data center networks. The combination will also enable the development of integrated solutions spanning chips, optical engines, laser sources, and modules, it added.

MRVL-LITE Deal And Regulatory Concerns

Marvell announced the all-stock transaction to buy Lumentum on Monday, with both companies' boards approving it. The deal values Lumentum at an implied enterprise value of about $115 billion and offers Lumentum shareholders 4.5 Marvell shares per share, a roughly 23.9% premium to the unaffected price. It remains subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances in the United States, China, and other jurisdictions, with an expected close in the first half of 2028.

Chinese optical module makers rely heavily on Marvell digital signal processors and lasers from companies like Lumentum, TrendForce noted. The firm expects China's review of the deal to focus on whether the merged company could restrict access to lasers, bundle products, or favor its own Cloud Light module business, affecting the viability of local suppliers.

How Did AVGO Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AVGO stock fell from 'bullish' to 'neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at 'normal' levels.

AVGO stock has dropped 4% year-to-date.

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