WATCH: US Military Black Hawk Helicopter Narrowly Dodges Fireworks During NFL Pregame Flyover, Video Goes Viral

Ahead of the National Football League (NFL) match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears, fans and spectators witnessed a tense, high-stakes moment when a pre-game pyrotechnic display nearly collided with a military flyover above Lumen Field on Monday, November 2.

Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 34-17 in a dominant performance powered by D'Andre Swift's three rushing touchdowns and Caleb Williams' 247 passing yards. The Lumen Field, the home venue for the West Side, was thronged by 70,000 fans as four US Army black hawk helicopters performed a traditional pregame flyover.

As the American national anthem was sung across the venue, the formation of four UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters approached the open-air stadium, perfectly timed with the final notes of the performance.

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Black Hawk Helicopter Escapes Unharmed

As the US Army Black Hawk helicopters flew over the stadium in sync, an apparent timing error caused the venue's pyrotechnics o go off while the final aircraft was still clearing the open roof.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the last US Army Black Hawk was seen exiting the stadium space just as pyrotechnics shot up into the sky. Sparks and smoke burst within a few feet of the helicopter's undercarriage and tail rotor, forcing the pilot to maintain altitude and quickly push past the hazard zone.

Because the US Army pilot was well trained and skilled, the aircraft sustained no damage, and all four Black Hawks landed safely with no reported injuries. The distance between the stadium's open roof and the flight path maintained by the flyover formation kept the aircraft just far enough above the launching pyrotechnics to prevent direct impact.

The 12s almost shot down a Blackhawk helicopter during the fly over last night PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 3, 2026

In the USA, fireworks nearly shot down a military helicopter right over the NFL stadium

Four Black Hawk military helicopters flew over the stadium before the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears match. Neural Network Specialist (@neuralnetw0rks) November 3, 2026

However, the mistimed pyrotechnic display went off while the final helicopter was still exiting the stadium, bringing it dangerously close to the fireworks and sparks. Since the Army pilot maintained stability and steered the helicopter out of the hazard zone, the aircraft escaped without damage, and no injuries were reported.

Moreover, all four US Army helicopters were black, making them clearly visible against the night sky as they completed the pregame flyover.

Social Media Reacts After Fireworks Nearly Cross Black Hawk's Path

The viral video of a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter narrowly dodging the fireworks at Lumen Field has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens questioning the timing of the pyrotechnic display and the safety arrangements during the pregame flyover.

Taking to their X handles, many reacted with a mix of concern, disbelief and humour, with some questioning the timing of fireworks and coordination between the organisers and the military. Others pointed out that the Black Hawk was already moving past the pyrotechnics when they were launched.

Another section of users highlighted the potential danger of the incident, warning that the situation could have turned into a major tragedy had the fireworks struck the helicopter, while a few questioned the need for such displays during sporting events. However, some users pointed out that helicopters have survived powerful attacks and the fireworks would not cause any harm to them.

@PFTCommenter Fireworks aren't going to bring down a Blackhawk.

- BBSoFL (@BBSoFL) November 3, 2026

@PFTCommenter He was already well past where those were

- 50_E7 (@5037AC) November 3, 2026

@Mrgunsngear Holy shit. Somebody was a little premature with the button.

- BT (@BT0001A) November 3, 2026

@Mrgunsngear Someone is going to have some answering to do to the ATF.

- Tim (@Tsizzle244) November 3, 2026

@Mrgunsngear @TripleATactical Probably a good thing there was no experienced door gunner aboard...

- Ahab (@AhabsBones) November 3, 2026

@Mrgunsngear my word, the trail aircraft needs to keep up with the rest of the formation

- Jai Eugene (@Jai_Eugene) November 3, 2026

@Mrgunsngear Quality training.

- Miami Diver (@MiamiDiver7) November 3, 2026

@PFTCommenter This is crazy. Glad everyone is okay.

- Brandon Allyn (@BrandonAllyn1) November 3, 2026

@PFTCommenter Could have been a mas casualty event if the aircraft was hit and plummeted. Who ever did this is...a BRAIN STEM.

- Miss Bones (@TunetoCarry) November 3, 2026

@PFTCommenter Blackhawks have survived direct hits from RPGs. You're not going to shoot one down with fireworks.

- Squigg (@Squigg) November 3, 2026

Genuinely feet away from catastrophe. Unbelievable.

- Alex Crum (@ACBabyBabyy) November 3, 2026

This is the 2nd helicopter that was almost brought down during a football game this season.

We already had a dude swan dive to his death in a "military demonstration" during a game.

Can america STOP being star spangled gun cunts for FIVE fucking minutes and just WATCH A GAME?

- ALX (@ALXkazimier) November 3, 2026

Good Lord.. can we stop with all this know before flyovers become a mass casualty event.

- Jerica (@DallasMocha) November 3, 2026

Holy shit imagine if that hit a copter that then crashed into the stands. End of flyovers forever

- Gillis (@Gillis44) November 3, 2026

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL, or the U.S. military regarding the incident. However, the fans and safety experts continue to demand a review of protocol to prevent similar near-misses during future pregame stadium ceremonies.

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