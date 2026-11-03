Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission And International Organization For Migration (IOM), Commit To Deepening Cooperation On Regional Migration Priorities

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have agreed to deepen their cooperation on free movement, labour mobility, climate induced mobility, return and reintegration and migration governance. The commitment was made during a working visit by IOM Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Mrs. Sylvia Ekra, to the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja from 26 to 28 October 2026.

The visit included courtesy calls on the Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Anthony Ogunjimi, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Dehpue Zuo, Commissioner Human Development and Social Affairs Prof. Nassirou Bako-Arifari. Technical working sessions were also held with the various directorates of the Commission. Across these engagements, the two institutions took stock of their partnership and examined how it can respond more closely to the priorities of Member States and deliver tangible benefits for Community citizens.

Discussions centred on accelerating the implementation of regional commitments on human mobility and displacement challenges facing West Africa. The parties explored how IOM's technical expertise, operational capacity and convening role can best support ECOWAS-led priorities, with particular emphasis on stronger migration governance and cross-border coordination, and on ensuring that all migrants, especially those in vulnerable situations, are protected and treated with safety and dignity.

The ECOWAS Commission stressed that cooperation must translate shared commitments into measurable results for Member States and citizens alike. Both institutions acknowledged that, sustained high-level leadership will be essential to resolving persistent implementation bottlenecks.

As immediate follow-up, the two institutions will jointly identify priority actions, institutional entry points, realistic timelines, and pursue opportunities for joint initiatives and resource mobilization. The engagement reaffirmed ECOWAS as IOM's principal regional partner in West Africa and the importance of a long-term partnership grounded in ECOWAS leadership and regional ownership

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).--br- src="" alt="Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo