Avant Electric Outlines Planning Questions For Bay Area Commercial EV Charging

MENAFN - GetNews) The Santa Clara electrical contractor highlights equipment, capacity and site access before installation.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - November 3, 2026 - Avant Electric, a Santa Clara electrical contractor serving Bay Area homes and businesses, is sharing a preparation framework for property owners considering commercial electric vehicle charging. The guidance brings together the equipment choice, the building's electrical infrastructure and the way a charging area will be used.

An EV charging project involves more than selecting a place to mount a charger. A contractor needs to understand the proposed equipment, existing electrical service and route between the electrical source and the charging location. Those details help define the work before an installation schedule or final scope is established.

Start with how the property will use charging

Owners and managers can describe who will use the chargers, where vehicles park and whether the installation is intended for a small initial group or a larger future rollout. Sharing the proposed charger specifications gives the electrician a concrete basis for reviewing equipment needs. A plan for later expansion should be discussed explicitly rather than assumed to be included.

Bring capacity and access into the same conversation

Avant Electric's services include EV charger installation and commercial panel upgrades. A project discussion can cover the existing panel, other electrical loads, the distance to parking spaces and access to work areas. The electrician should assess the installation requirements; an available space in a panel does not by itself establish that a charger can be added.

What information helps an initial project review

A useful brief includes the property address, intended charger locations, equipment information if selected, a site contact and any restrictions on work hours or access. Existing drawings can also help when available. Property managers can identify occupied areas and activities that may need coordination during electrical work.

Does every charging installation require a panel upgrade

The answer depends on the existing system and proposed demand. A site-specific review determines whether the project can use current infrastructure or needs additional work. Owners should confirm the electrical scope, applicable approvals and scheduling responsibilities before proceeding.

Businesses can review Avant Electric's EV charger installation services and contact the company to discuss a property-specific plan. The same preparation approach can help owners align near-term equipment needs with future electrical improvements.

About the company

Avant Electric provides residential and commercial electrical services in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area, including panel upgrades, EV charging, rewiring and other electrical projects.

Avant Electric on Google Maps

Media contact:

Avant Electric |... | 408-688-1546 Santa Clara, California