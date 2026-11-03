3 Stocks Under $1: INO, VIVS, FNUC In Focus For November

DNA medicines, human tissue testing and domestic uranium exploration offer distinct developments for investors monitoring biotech and nuclear-energy stocks.

DALLAS, Texas, November 3, 2026 - INOVIO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO), VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS) and Frontier Nuclear and Minerals (NASDAQ: FNUC) enter November with developments spanning healthcare commercialization, drug-development services and nuclear fuel resources. Each finished October 30 below $1, with closing prices of approximately $0.60, $0.15 and $0.73, respectively. These are prior-session closing prices rather than November 2 pre-market quotes.

INOVIO: FDA Approval Brings Commercial Execution Into Focus

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) develops DNA medicines targeting HPV-related diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. On October 30, the company announced FDA accelerated approval of VOCERYQ to reduce the frequency of surgery in adults with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.

The approval shifts investor attention toward launch preparations and execution. INOVIO said it expects the treatment to become available for ordering and shipping in approximately 60 days, followed by a full commercial launch in the first quarter of 2027. Manufacturing readiness, physician engagement and patient access provide developments to monitor as the company prepares for commercialization.

VivoSim Labs: Human Disease Models Expand Testing Services

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ: VIVS) is expanding beyond its core toxicology business with NAMkind liver and intestinal disease models designed for efficacy testing. The services allow developers to examine how candidate drugs affect disease features in patient-derived human tissue before committing to clinical trials.

Its liver model targets metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), while intestinal models incorporate cells from donors with ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease. The intestinal platform received a“Poster of Distinction” award at Digestive Disease Week in 2025.

VivoSim also offers biomarker profiling to examine target engagement, drug mechanisms and dose responses alongside functional tissue measurements. The commercial opportunity rests on customer adoption and repeat testing business; laboratory results do not establish that a drug will succeed in patients. See Full News Article.

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals: Uranium Drilling Anchors the Watchlist

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals (NASDAQ: FNUC) is pursuing a nuclear fuel-cycle strategy through uranium exploration and investments in companies developing enrichment and small modular reactor technologies.

Its 100%-owned Pine Ridge uranium project in Wyoming is a central milestone. The company's announced 2026 drilling program calls for approximately 120 holes totaling 36,000 meters, supporting a targeted maiden mineral resource estimate by early 2027. The program builds on 2025 drilling that identified at least 25 mineralized roll fronts.

Drilling was scheduled to continue through December, potentially extending into January 2027. November exploration updates could therefore help investors assess progress toward resource definition. Potential future in-situ recovery remains subject to further technical evaluation and development requirements.

November Watchlist: Commercialization, Customer Adoption and Resource Definition

The three companies present different milestones: INOVIO's launch preparations, VivoSim's expanded testing services and Frontier's uranium exploration program. Those operating developments provide a basis for monitoring progress throughout November, beyond short-term share-price movements.

About the Companies

INOVIO develops DNA medicines. VivoSim Labs provides human tissue models and preclinical testing services. Frontier Nuclear and Minerals pursues uranium exploration and nuclear fuel-cycle investments.

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