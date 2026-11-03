Crown Prince's Visit To Saudi Arabia Underscores Jordan's Solidarity, Strategic Ties, Experts Say

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- The visit by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Saudi Arabia and his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman carried a message of Jordanian solidarity with the Kingdom, reflecting five key themes: affirming that Jordan's security is integral to the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states; highlighting the depth of the two countries' historic ties; maintaining coordination and consultation; and seeking to broaden prospects for cooperation.

Political and media affairs specialists told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Crown Prince Al Hussein's visit to Saudi Arabia reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for the measures it is taking to confront the various forms of targeting to which it is being subjected.

Saudi journalist Ouda Al-Mahous said the reception by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of his brother, Crown Prince Al Hussein, reflects the depth of the brotherly and historic relations between the two countries, the strength of their longstanding ties, and their shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and expanding partnership across various fields in a way that serves their mutual interests and reflects the longstanding relationship between Riyadh and Amman.

He added that the meeting carried clear indications of the unity of position and solidarity between the two brotherly countries, particularly in light of Jordan's condemnation of the terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia and its unequivocal declaration of support for the Kingdom.

The visit, he said, reflects the strength and stability of Saudi-Jordanian relations, which are rooted in historic ties, brotherhood and shared positions. It also demonstrates that the partnership between the two countries extends beyond traditional cooperation to encompass strategic relations based on trust, coordination, and solidarity in confronting challenges.

Al-Mahous stressed that Jordanian-Saudi relations were not the product of a particular period or temporary political circumstances but rather a deeply rooted historic relationship founded on brotherhood and mutual respect. Their roots extend back many decades, making the relationship a model of Arab ties built on a shared destiny and common interests.

He noted that Saudi-Jordanian relations had passed through significant historic milestones that laid the foundations for brotherhood, cooperation, and communication between the two countries, helping build strong ties that have endured for decades and been reinforced by shared positions and mutual respect.

The relationship, he said, has never been limited to agreements and diplomatic protocols. It has been reflected in reciprocal positions, continuous communication between the two leaderships, and a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation in political, economic, security, and cultural fields, as well as coordinating positions on Arab and regional issues.

Over the past decades, the relationship has retained its distinct character and standing, gaining further strength under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II. Cooperation and coordination have continued to develop, culminating in the establishment of the Saudi-Jordanian Coordination Council in 2016, reflecting the two countries' shared desire to take their relations to broader horizons.

Al-Mahous said the two leaderships continued to build on this historic legacy through a shared vision of strengthening cooperation and opening new avenues for partnership in ways that serve the interests of both peoples and enhance regional security and stability.

He added that the relationship could not be discussed without acknowledging the close bonds between the Saudi and Jordanian peoples, including family ties, brotherhood, and social and cultural connections. These fraternal sentiments have transcended geographical boundaries, making Jordan close to the hearts of Saudis, while Saudi Arabia enjoys a special place among Jordanians.

The visit, he said, embodies continued communication between the two leaderships and the two countries' commitment to strengthening their historic relations and expanding joint cooperation. Saudi-Jordanian ties are too deep to be defined by a single occasion or meeting; they represent a long history, reciprocal support, enduring brotherhood, and a partnership looking to the future.

He said the two countries shared a history of loyalty and cooperation, adding that their relationship would remain a key pillar of joint Arab action and a model of brotherhood forged through shared positions and strengthened over time.

Mohammad Al-Qatatsheh, professor of political thought at the University of Jordan, said Crown Prince Al Hussein's visit to Saudi Arabia and meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, came in the context of reaffirming the messages contained in the Speech from the Throne, in which His Majesty King Abdullah clearly stressed Jordan's support for Arab causes, rooted in the country's Arab and Islamic identity.

He added that the king had focused in his speech on the Arab world and Arab national security, saying, "We remain steadfast in our position, holding firm to our Arab identity and defending the causes of our nation." The Crown Prince's visit to Saudi Arabia on the same day, Al-Qatatsheh said, followed directly on that message and conveyed a verbal message reaffirming Jordan's support for Saudi Arabia in the face of terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi group.

He noted that the visit underscored the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Jordan and demonstrated that both countries occupy a pivotal position in the Arab regional order. Jordan's leadership and people standing alongside Saudi Arabia, he said, confirm that Jordan consistently aligns itself with the Arab side and its Arab strategic depth.

Al-Qatatsheh said Jordan had been part of the Saudi-led Operation Decisive Storm coalition when the security of Saudi Arabia and its border with Yemen were threatened by Houthi militias, which Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Arab world regard as a security threat to the region.

He stressed that the visit reaffirmed Jordan's support for Saudi Arabia and provided an opportunity for further consultations among Arab leaders more broadly.

//Petra// AF