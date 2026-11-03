Jordan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On Sixth EFF Review, Third RSF Review

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- The agreement reflects continued progress in implementing the economic program despite regional challenges and will provide financing of approximately $294 million once approval procedures are completed.

- The sixth review of the Extended Fund Facility program will provide financing of approximately $133 million.

- The IMF mission commended the resilience of the Jordanian economy and its ability to withstand regional challenges.

- Progress is ongoing in implementing the two programs despite regional challenges and the repercussions of the war in the region.

- The agreement is a reflection of the government's commitment to continuing the implementation of economic and fiscal reforms.

- The IMF mission praised the success of Jordan's policies in maintaining monetary stability.

- The IMF mission highlighted an adequate level of foreign reserves, amounting to $27.5 billion at the end of October.

- The government reaffirmed its commitment to continuing gradual fiscal consolidation and maintaining a downward trajectory for public debt.

- The agreement reaffirms the ongoing partnership between Jordan and the International Monetary Fund.

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan's government and an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission have reached a staff-level agreement on the sixth review of the country's economic reform program supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the third review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), concluding talks held in Amman from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, 2026.

The agreement reflects continued progress in implementing both programs despite regional challenges and the repercussions of the war in the region. It also underscores the government's commitment to pursuing economic and fiscal reforms, maintaining macroeconomic stability and strengthening the national economy's resilience to shocks.

The IMF mission commended the Jordanian economy's solid performance and its ability to withstand regional and international challenges. Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by around 3% in the first half of 2026, supported by the positive performance of the industrial and logistics sectors and the growing role of Aqaba Port as a regional trade and transport hub, which helped mitigate the impact of regional challenges on the national economy.

The mission projected economic growth of around 2.8% to 3% for 2026 as a whole.

It also praised the success of monetary policy in maintaining monetary stability, supported by a comfortable level of foreign reserves, which reached approximately $27.5 billion at the end of October 2026, enough to cover the Kingdom's imports for around 8.8 months.

Inflation remained stable at 2.26% during the first three quarters of the year, while the banking sector continued to maintain high levels of resilience and financial soundness.

Regarding implementation of the economic program, the IMF confirmed that all quantitative performance criteria had been met and most structural benchmarks due under the sixth review had been completed, alongside progress in implementing agreed reforms. The three reform measures due under the third review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility are also proceeding according to the agreed timetable.

On fiscal performance, the IMF noted that the Jordanian government had achieved the central government's primary budget deficit target despite the impact of regional developments on tax revenues during the first half of the year, by continuing to control public spending and improve its efficiency.

Improved domestic revenue collection in the third quarter also helped support fiscal performance and strengthened prospects for meeting the agreed targets for 2026.

The IMF further noted that the Jordanian government had renewed its commitment to gradual fiscal consolidation and maintaining a downward trajectory for public debt, with the aim of reducing it to around 80% of GDP by 2028, while preserving priority social and development spending.

The agreement also highlighted progress in structural reforms, improvements to the business and investment environment, and continued implementation of major strategic projects, foremost among them the Aqaba-Amman water desalination and conveyance project and the Aqaba-Shidiya-Maan railway project.

These projects are considered important for strengthening infrastructure, stimulating investment, supporting economic growth, and creating jobs.

Under the staff-level agreement, approval of the sixth EFF review would make approximately $133 million in financing available, while approval of the third RSF review would provide around $161 million, bringing the total available financing to approximately $294 million.

The funds will be made available following completion of the approval procedures by the IMF management and Executive Board.

The agreement reaffirms the continued partnership between Jordan and the IMF and supports the government's efforts to strengthen fiscal and monetary stability and pursue economic and structural reforms, contributing to a more resilient national economy and sustainable, inclusive growth.

//Petra// AF