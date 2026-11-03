Zelensky In Berlin: U.S. Role In World May Diminish, Europe Must Take On Greater Responsibility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement during his address at the Berlin Security Conference on Tuesday, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The role of the United State in the world may become even smaller. Therefore, Europe's role in the world must become even greater. And without Germany, this is impossible,” Zelensky emphasized.

The president highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future of U.S. foreign and security policy in light of the congressional elections taking place on November 3.

According to him, the United States may maintain its current alliances, but at the same time increasingly focus on its own interests and pay less attention to the security of other countries.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is deeply grateful to the U.S. for its assistance, which is saving the lives of Ukrainians during the Russian aggression. At the same time, he underscored the crucial importance of support from European partners.

“But we also know that without Europe, Ukraine would not have survived. Without Germany and other European countries, without the EU, the Russians would have burned down many more of our cities and villages if not for your help. And we deeply appreciate that,” the President said.

According to him, Europe's security depends on whether its leading states will continue to fulfill their role in the common system of defense and deterrence. Addressing the German audience directly, Zelensky called for Germany to maintain its leading role. He emphasized that the future of European security will depend to a large extent on Germany's decisions.

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“There is no alternative to your commitment and your strength when it comes to freedom and security in Europe. Europe has no alternative to Germany. Please remember this,” Zelensky stressed.

As previously reported, the President of Ukraine is visiting Berlin on November 3, where he held talks with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz regarding continued support for Ukraine and shared security challenges.

Photo: Office of the President