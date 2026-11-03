Russia Targets Substation Critical To Stable Operation Of Khmelnytskyi NPP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this on Facebook.

Shmyhal met with ambassadors of the G7 countries and the European Union and briefed them on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine today.

He stressed that this time Russia had used 289 drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles in the attack. Energy facilities were once again the main targets, including power plants and electricity transmission and distribution substations.

"In addition, the enemy directed three drones at a substation that is critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi NPP. Such actions pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the nuclear safety of the whole of Europe. This is a serious escalation, which we have reported to the IAEA," Shmyhal said.

Three DTEK power plants halt generation after large-scale Russian attack

He added that Ukraine expects its international partners to respond appropriately to the further escalation of Russian attacks on infrastructure that ensures the stable operation of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

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