Ferrari's Q3 Net Revenue Up 7% To €1.9 Billion

Ferrari NV shared on Tuesday that its net revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 grew by 7%, compared to the same period last year, landing at €1.9 billion, in line with analysts' expectations.

Net profit was up by 13% year-over-year, reaching €431 million, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) added 14% to €2.44 compared to the same quarter in 2025. Total shipments decreased to 3,368 units, marking a 1% decline annually. The carmaker also updated its 2026 guidance, projecting that net revenue will amount to approximately €7.65 billion, with EPS of at least €9.85.

"Deliveries of our F80 supercar and personalizations, led by the Ferrari 296 Speciale family, support our robust financial growth and reflect our clients' ever-deepening desire to make each Ferrari uniquely their own," CEO Benedetto Vigna stated.

Ferrari's shares slipped by 3.46% in the premarket hours after the report was published.