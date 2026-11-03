Professor of Finance, UQ Business School, The University of Queensland

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Shaun Bond is the Frank Finn Professor of Finance in the UQ Business School at the University of Queensland. Shaun has research interests in the areas of real estate finance and financial economics. Prior to joining the UQ Business School, Shaun was the West Shell Professor of Real Estate in the Department of Finance at the University of Cincinnati and the Director of the UC Real Estate Center. Prior to this he held an appointment in the Department of Land Economy at the University of Cambridge. In addition, Shaun has been a visiting professor at the Pennsylvania State University and the George Washington University. Shaun holds a PhD and an MPhil in Economics from the University of Cambridge, and an undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Queensland (awarded with First Class Honours).

–present Professor of Finance, UQ Business School, The University of Queensland

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