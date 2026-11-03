US Midterm Elections: Live Results Tracker

MENAFN - The Conversation) Millions of Americans have cast their ballots in the US midterm elections, with control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives at stake.

The first major polls begin closing on the east coast around 7pm EST (11am AEDT). We will begin publishing results here as soon as the races are called by the Associated Press in the United States.

In short, this is what's at stake: the Democrats need to win 218 seats to gain control of the House – a total they are almost certain to reach. And in the Senate, the Democrats need to win net four seats (51 in total). The first Senate results to watch will be in New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina and Ohio.

And here's everything you need to know about the midterms in 90 seconds: