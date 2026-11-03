Hazel Ellis
- PhD Candidate, Centre for Transformative Media Technology, Swinburne University of Technology
Hazel Ellis is a PhD candidate in the Centre for Transformative Media Technology and School of Social Sciences, Media, Film and Education at Swinburne University of Technology. Her research covers the history and preservation of internet art in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand produced during the first decade of the public web. Hazel has an Honours degree in Fine Art and a Bachelor's in Art History from the University of Auckland and previously worked in digital strategy and social media for Ocula, the contemporary art gallery platform and magazine.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
- 2018 University of Auckland, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Hons) / Bachelor of Arts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment