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Hazel Ellis

Hazel Ellis


Date: 2026-11-03 02:35:40

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate, Centre for Transformative Media Technology, Swinburne University of Technology
Profile Articles

Hazel Ellis is a PhD candidate in the Centre for Transformative Media Technology and School of Social Sciences, Media, Film and Education at Swinburne University of Technology. Her research covers the history and preservation of internet art in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand produced during the first decade of the public web. Hazel has an Honours degree in Fine Art and a Bachelor's in Art History from the University of Auckland and previously worked in digital strategy and social media for Ocula, the contemporary art gallery platform and magazine.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
Education
  • 2018 University of Auckland, Bachelor of Fine Arts (Hons) / Bachelor of Arts

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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